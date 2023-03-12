KSI targets Tommy Fury after claiming Jake Paul negotiations have stalled

KSI has made his post-May intentions clear, he’ll be turning his eyes to Tommy Fury if a match against Jake Paul isn’t locked in soon.

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji will box again May 13 on the next Misfits boxing card. While his opponent hasn’t been announced yet, fans know he’s been aiming for former MMA star Tyron Woodley or retired pro Joe Fournier to join him in the ring.

However, he’s so confident that he’ll score a win, he’s already revealed to fans he’s thinking about what comes after that date. Although he previously claimed that the Jake Paul match would 100% go down in 2023, it seems like the business side of things may throw a wrench in the works of that plan.

KSI has Tommy Fury in sight as Jake Paul negotiations run long

Olatunji broke the news in a March 12 tweet where he brought his audience up to speed on the situation as it stands.

“At this point, after I beat a pro boxer on May 13th, I’m gonna go straight for Tommy Fury,” he explained. “Jake Paul is being long with negotiations.”

This isn’t the first time that the YouTuber has admitted that he wants a shot at Fury. Not only did he name-drop him after defeating FaZe Temperrr back in January, but he took a big dig at the pro boxer following Paul vs. Fury on February 26.

On the other side, Tommy Fury has already acknowledged that he’d have no problem taking a match with KSI, insinuating that Olatunji isn’t nearly as talented as Jake and that the fight would be a breeze.

“Sparring ain’t fighting, you got to get in there to do it and I’ll tell you now if KSI wants to entertain a fight – he’s no Jake Paul and I’ll take that no problem.”

Setting up a sanctioned bout isn’t as easy as verbally agreeing to it though, so it remains to be seen if KSI gets the match that he’s gunning for.