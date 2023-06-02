KSI responds after IShowSpeed complains about 2023 Sidemen Charity Match invite

YouTube star KSI joked that he doesn’t want IShowSpeed getting invited to the 2023 Sidemen Charity Football Match after being “owned” by the American influencer at last year’s event.

British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer KSI and his group of friends, called ‘The Sidemen,’ host an influencer football match every year with the goal of raising money for charity.

Dubbed the ‘Sidemen Charity Match,’ this football game is one of the highlights of the year for content creators and their fans — and the hype is already building for 2023’s event.

However, one creator in particular is getting a bit miffed that he hasn’t received an invite yet, but KSI joked that he isn’t too keen on having this person get involved after his performance at last year’s match.

KSI jokes he doesn’t want IShowSpeed at Sidemen Charity Match

Popular streamer IShowSpeed dominated the 2022 Sidemen Charity Match, particularly when he went up against KSI. In fact, Speed dominated the game so much that KSI openly admitted he got “owned” by his American rival.

Now, it looks like the skills he displayed last year are giving KSI some pause when it comes to extending an invite his way. During a live stream, Speed expressed some distress about not getting an invite for this year’s match after it was announced just a few days prior.

“Bro, I still haven’t gotten an invitation yet!” Speed exclaimed. “Last year, chat, they invited me to play. They haven’t even invited me yet.”

“Aw bro, I don’t want him to come back!” KSI joked in a Reddit video on June 2. “I don’t want him to come back. This brother is a loose cannon! He’s outrageous!”

After watching the clip, KSI went on to clarify that they haven’t actually sent out invitations to anyone and urged Speed to be patient.

“First of all, we ain’t even invite anyone!” he said. “Chill, man! We’re still trying to decide who gets to play and who doesn’t. So relax! …But I’m voting against Speed, I can’t lie, bro.”

(Topic begins at 11:15)

Of course, KSI was just joking — but the jury’s still out as to who we’ll see get on the pitch until the time comes.

