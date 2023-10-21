Kick sign rapper Tyga in unexpected shock deal

Kick signed rapper Tyga, famous for hit songs like “Taste” and “Swish,” in deal as the streaming brand adds more popular personalities to their platform.

Stake-backed platform Kick was formed as a direct competitor to mega-streaming platform Twitch, which many predicted to have the same fate as now-collapsed Microsoft’s “Mixer,” which featured stars like Ninja.

However, Kick has continued to rise in popularity as they signed former Twitch personalities from multiple different gaming genres – like xQc, Dafran, and most recently a non-exclusive deal with Nickmercs that people were not expecting.

In another major signing, Kick has now signed influential rapper Tyga to their platform as they continue to grow.

Tyga makes shock move in joining Kick

Tyga has been a staple in the American Rap scene since his hit record “Rack City” in 2012, maintaining his record of producing wildly popular club tracks with the release of “Taste” in 2018 which featured Offset – who has also become involved in streaming as he joined Kai in a viral Twitch stream.

Tyga made waves across social media after he joined Bobbi Althoff on her podcast, which became a source of controversy after she deleted her podcast with Drake amid rumors of the two falling out, and now the Californian-born rapper has moved onto another social media trend – streaming, signing with Kick.

Fans of Tyga and the streaming platform are unsure of what to expect from the partnership, with mixed reactions – “This is so random but I love it” one person commented – but if any spectacular moments come from Tyga on Kick, Dexerto will be sure to cover it on our Entertainment page.