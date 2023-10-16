Kick streamer slammed for stealing from tip jar to pay for food order

A Kick streamer faced backlash from his viewers after brazenly taking cash from a tip jar, and then using the stolen money to pay for his food order at the same establishment.

IRL and slots streamer on Kick, ‘sweatergxd’ was streaming while out with friends on Sunday, October 15, when he stopped by a local food spot.

While waiting to be served, and in full view of his watching audience, he reached into a glass jar of tips on the counter, and lifted out a handful of notes.

The closest staff member didn’t see the theft, and came out to serve the streamer, totally unaware that the cash he was about to hand over was actually tips for her and her colleagues.

Indeed, sweatergxd used the stolen cash, as well as paying for the rest of his order by card.

Viewers were dumbfounded and called him out in the chat. “You’re on camera idiot,” one viewer said.

“You’re f**ked for that,” another commented. Others left comments like “you’re so weird” and asked “what’s wrong with you?”

Some viewers seemed to find the situation funny, but the overwhelming response was negative. After walking away to get his drink, sweatergxd asked his chat, “am I weird for that?”

Lots of viewers told him to tip himself to make up for the lost cash, but the streamer left soon after without tipping.

Kick, still a relatively nascent streaming platform, has been taking steps to improve moderation. This includes adding a report button on all channels as of October 6.

However, the platform still faces criticism for lax moderation, with streamers supposedly more likely to get away with questionable behavior without a suspension, according to the site’s critics.