EntertainmentEntertainment

Kendrick Lamar live performance brings security guard to tears in viral TikTok video

. Last updated: Jul 25, 2022
TikTok
Security guard crying at Kendrick Lamar's concert
TIKTOK: DEJAIHVU/WIKIMEDIA

A security guard was brought to tears as Kendrick Lamar performed his song ‘LOVE’ live on stage.

In a recent TikTok video, which has gone viral, a security guard can be seen rapping along to the song ‘LOVE’ and wiping away his tears.

The clip has garnered 10.6 million views, and was captured by user dejaihvu, who captioned it “Mans shoulda just bought a ticket.”

The footage was taken inside Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Houston, Texas, where the security guard was rapping along to the lyric “I’m like an exit away” from the rapper’s song ‘LOVE.’

The security guard recently watched the video, and he left a comment under the viral clip.

“That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this” he wrote, under the handle devynsanford.

Earlier this month, another security guard at a concert went viral, when a TikToker had a brief interaction with rapper Cardi B.

Fans react to viral Kendrick Lamar video

Users were overcome with emotions from watching the security guard in tears. “MY HEART [crying face emoji] the way music touches our souls in ways like this ugh I love this” one user commented.

Another user added “I seen Kendrick for the first time last year, I cried during his set too [laughing crying emoji].”

“Bought a ticket?? Man saw Kendrick for FREE and got paid lmaooo” someone commented.

One user made a comment regarding the video’s caption, asking “Why buy a ticket when you get paid to be there?”

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his ‘Big Steppers’ world tour, performing seven tracks from his new album ‘Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.’ His world tour will continue throughout North America until mid-September.

keep reading

A TikToker says she was fired for disclosing her salary
TikTok

TikToker sparks debate after getting fired fired for revealing her salary in video

. 8 minutes ago
pokemon go daily adventure incense
Pokemon

Pokemon Go adds new boost for encounters with Daily Adventure incense￼

. 8 minutes ago
overwatch mercy glitch facial expression
Overwatch

Strange Overwatch glitch gives Mercy new facial expression

. 17 minutes ago
loading...