Katy Perry turned down Billie Eilish collab over “boring” music

Katy Perry has revealed that she turned down a collaboration with Billie Eilish, because she thought her music was “boring.” She regrets it now.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer admitted that one of her biggest career mistakes was declining to work with the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker.

In 2016, Katy was told by one of her friends to check Billie out, but she was less than impressed with the songstress at the time. Speaking at 102.7 Kiis FM event, which was hosted in Los Angeles, she opened up about the massive fail.

Katy told the audience that her friend’s email read: “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

Article continues after ad

“It was a song called Ocean Eyes, and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring,'” she said.

“Big mistake, huge mistake,” she added, before joking: “Don’t let this hit the internet.”

‘Ocean Eyes,’ which was written and produced by Billie’s older brother, Finneas O’Connell in 2016, went on to become her breakout hit after it was released when she was just 13.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The 21-year-old has since become one of the biggest names in the industry, winning seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Some fans said that they were happy Katy turned down the collab, because it gave Billie the chance to develop her music on her own.

Article continues after ad

“Katy would’ve made Billie a little too pop so she was better off lol,” one wrote.

“I’m glad that collab didn’t happen because it allowed Billie to build her own identity and sound as an artist,” another one added.

There are no hard feelings between the two singer-songwriters, and they have since shared several wholesome social media exchanges.