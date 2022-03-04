Katy Perry & Shania Twain go viral on TikTok with “let’s go, girls” collab

Singers Katy Perry and Shania Twain have gone viral on TikTok after recreating one of the lines from Twain’s iconic song ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ in a collab that fans are loving.

As TikTok’s popularity grows, more and more celebrities are making their way onto the platform and starting their own accounts, with fans loving seeing their favorite stars making their own videos on the app.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jason Derulo, Lizzo, and so many more have gone viral by making a profile on the short-form video app, with plenty more no doubt planning on joining in the future. Singer-songwriter Shania Twain also has her own account on the app with over 1.6 million followers, where her fans love watching videos about her life and music.

On March 3, she stunned followers after uploading a video featuring pop singer Katy Perry, in which they recreated a line from Twain’s iconic song ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman.’

Perry started things out by saying ‘let’s go, girls,’ as the pair held hands, before Twain repeated the same line, strutting off-screen together as the beginning of the song played.

Many fans loved seeing the pair make a video together, with one user writing, “ahh, two of my favorites in one video!” Others called the two stars “icons.”

Twain even replied to one comment that read: “Does Shania Twain truly realize how an entire generation of people can feel like they can body a brick wall when hearing this song.”

At the time of writing the video has over 100,000 likes with 1.6 million views, and those numbers are continuing to rise as more people encounter the unexpected collab.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have gone viral on TikTok by recreating iconic career moments. In February, Lindsay Lohan recreated a line from ‘The Parent Trap’ and fans absolutely loved it.