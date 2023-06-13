“Karen” called out on TikTok for walking into stranger’s home to complain

A man appeared to get the shock of his life when he found that a woman had walked straight into his house just to complain. The video has now gone viral after another user found out who the woman is.

So-called ‘Karens’ have been going viral for years, with the term used by the internet for women who freak out in public or spout nasty, even racist comments at others. Usually, these incidents happen in public places – but one TikToker documented his experience of having a “Karen” in his home.

In a TikTok making waves on the platform, a woman is accused of having walked into a stranger’s home just to complain.

It has since been claimed, by another TikTok user thatdaneshguy, that the woman is Vibiana Molina – the Head of Business and Legal Affairs for Fox 21 TV Studios.

“Karen” walked into stranger’s home

The video shows the woman standing in the middle of the man’s house, before he jokingly turned the camera towards himself and said it was his “first Karen.”

“You’re literally walking through my house,” he said.

“I know I’m walking through your house,” the woman replied.

She continued to say that she was going to report the man to the owner

“If you don’t want people to walk in, don’t write entrance, rooftop third floor,” she said.

When asked why she cared so much, she replied: “Because you guys have been doing this all the time.”

The man points out that she could have just knocked on the door, which she claimed she did but that they had not heard it.

The woman then walks away from the house and the man and gets into her car. This time, the man follows her and films her driving away while zooming in on the license plate.

Writing in the caption, he explained: “Me and my friends were having a small rooftop concert. We notified ALL our surrounding neighbors including her that it would be over by 10. It was not 10. Yet, she thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property, and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop, and began to threaten us. She was extremely hostile, threatening to call the police etc.”