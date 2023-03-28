Hotel worker threatened by ‘Karen’ refusing to show ID: “I will come after you”

A hotel night auditor is going viral on TikTok after recording her interaction with a male ‘Karen’ who appeared to threaten her for asking to see his physical ID.

Customer service can be a nightmare — and no one knows this better than TikTok user and hotel night auditor ‘Haiz.’

Haiz is racking up millions of views on the video-sharing site after recording her interaction with a belligerent customer during her shift, who appeared to threaten her after she asked for his physical ID before he could check into his room at the Hilton.

In her video, Haiz can be seen working from behind the counter at her hotel while the male customer (which she jokingly dubbed a ‘Karen’ and ‘Kevin’) berates her from out of view. The man was apparently there for his wedding, with his fiancé in tow.

Article continues after ad

Night shift hotel worker goes viral after guest threatens her

“I’m gonna go ahead and cancel your reservation, because you came in here super hostile,” Haiz said. “I asked you how your day was, I asked you for your ID, and you had a problem issuing your ID.”

After more back-and-forth, the customer seemed to threaten Haiz. “You’ll lose your job now, hopefully,” they said.

“Okay, I’ma go ahead and cancel your reservation,” Haiz replied.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If you do, I will come at you with everything I have,” the customer responded.

In the end, Haiz ended up canceling his reservation, even claiming that she had to leave the area to cry due to the tension the situation caused.

Article continues after ad

She also says that law enforcement arrived at the hotel “five minutes after he left,” and that she had to shut down his attempts at checking in over the phone with customer service a short while later.

Commenters were quick to show support for Haiz after witnessing the customer’s behavior, with many noting the possible danger of the situation. Haiz has garnered over 8 million views on her initial video and counting.

This is far from the first time a hotel concierge worker has gone viral due to a belligerent guest; back in 2022, a TikToker made headlines for how she handled a rude customer who tried to book a different room than his initial reservation.