Kanye West in talks with TikTok about "JesusTok" vision

Rapper Kanye West surprised fans on August 21 when he revealed he has been in talks with TikTok about bringing his latest idea to life. The star had previously claimed that he had a "vision" about making a religious version of the app.

The 43-year-old business mogul made his groundbreaking debut in 2004, and has gone on to win over 21 Grammys. The artist is notorious for his eccentricity, and pushing new grounds with his decades-long career in music.

However on August 21, the musician unveiled what might be his biggest project yet when he announced a potential collaboration with TikTok. The musician stated on social media that he had a vision to make a "Christian version" of the viral app.

Kanye West shares vision of "JesusTok"

The chart-topping artist has not been shy about his close relationship with religion. In 2019, he went viral after hosting his iconic Sunday Service at Coachella festival in California. And in October, he dropped a Gospel album titled Jesus Is King.

On August 21, Kanye claimed he was now in communication with TikTok to bring his faith to the app. In the social media post, the 43-year-old excitedly told his followers that he would keep them updated.

"WE GOT IN CONTACT WITH TIK TOK PRAISE THE LORD...I'LL KEEP EVERYONE UPDATED," the tweet exclaimed.

WE GOT IN CONTACT WITH TIK TOK 🙏🏾 PRAISE THE LORD ... I’LL KEEP EVERYONE UPDATED — ye (@kanyewest) August 21, 2020

The announcement follows tweets posted to his account on August 17, where he explained to followers that he was "disturbed" by content he saw while watching the app with his daughter. West said that he had a vision for a new version of the platform called "JesusTok."

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

The business mogul then detailed the project as being a "A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN." Going by his latest announcement, the app company has responded to his idea.

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

At the time of writing, TikTok has not officially made any statements as to whether they are in talks with West, or considering his "JesusTok" idea.

However, the artist has dipped his toes in many ventures before, from fashion design to filmmaking. Perhaps his next big project will be the hit app.