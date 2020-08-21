Tesla-controlled Mario Kart clone is the coolest thing you'll see today

A video has gone viral with over 400,000 likes on Twitter of a man playing the Mario Kart dupe ‘Beach Buggy Racing 2’ in a Tesla, using the steering wheel as the main control.

Since the car’s release, plenty of games have been brought to Tesla including Cuphead and Fallout Shelter. In March a feature was released that allowed Tesla users to play any PC game via an app called Rainway.

In June, eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk suggested that he wanted to bring GTA to the car, in a tweet that said it’s "only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla," following up with a curious: “literally.”

But for now, people must satisfy their in-game driving cravings by playing ‘Beach Buggy Racing 2,’ a Mario Kart style game with bright, fun courses and an upbeat soundtrack. The twist is, you use the actual steering wheel as the main control.

In the video posted by Twitter user ‘AllMoneyInRico’ the person behind the camera comments the driver is “playing a game with a steering wheel and the actual pedal. What the f**k?”

The video shows him frantically steering his on screen character, quickly darting back to the touch screen to activate the on screen controls as his friends watch in awe.

One girl underneath the viral tweet posted her own Beach Buggy racing efforts, though she claimed “I can’t play to save my life,” and says in the video that she had to alter the sensitivity settings of the steering wheel to make playing a little easier.

I can’t play to save my life pic.twitter.com/834XlUra76 — •Jordin dew•✨ (@jordin_dew) August 20, 2020

At the time of writing the tweet has amassed over 400,000 likes, 88,000 retweets and comments, and the video itself has over 6 million views.

While it doesn’t seem like the real Mario Kart is due to arrive on the Tesla anytime soon, people are having just as much fun with its lookalike Beach Buggy Racing and its novelty controls.