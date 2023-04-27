Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed release new “Dogs” song and music video

Internet stars Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have officially released their collaborative song “Dogs” alongside a music video uploaded to Speed’s YouTube channel.

There’s no doubt that Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are among the biggest content creators on the internet. With Twitch and YouTube as their respective platforms, they’ve continued to skyrocket in popularity.

They’re close friends as well, with Kai consistently hanging out with the teenage YouTuber and even risking a Twitch ban for calling him on stream.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed teased the release of their collaboration on April 26, 2023, and now its finally available alongside a music video.

Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed release “Dogs” music video

Uploaded on April 27, the sub-two-minute song and accompanying video show Kai and Speed in the backyard of what could be one of their houses.

The internet stars show off their rapping talents in the song, sampling the Baha Men’s 2000’s hit ‘Who Let the Dogs Out.”

In the first 20 minutes of it being available, the song has been viewed nearly 200,000 times.

It’s unknown whether or not this will be the only song released by Kai and Speed, so we’ll have to wait to see what they have up their sleeve in the future. YouTubers creating music together is nothing new, sure, but this collab has been nothing short of meteoric in just the short time it’s been out.

We can safely say that fans of the creators are enjoying the collab.

“They having fun with it keep going,” one user replied.

“KAI CENAT AND ISHOWSPEED WILL SAVE SUMMER,” another said.

However, not all of them are in agreement. One user replied: “Bros lacking the energy kai sounds like he’s reading a paper or sum.”

Either way, it’s clear they’re having fun in the video. For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.