Kai Cenat breaks down over dead goldfish as fans’ prediction comes true

Kai Cenat broke down after discovering his new pet goldfish died after just four days, proving his fans’ prediction to be true.

Popular American streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat has not had the best of luck when it comes to owning pets, with his last one — a hamster named Lil Cenat — recently escaping her cage and presumably dying.

As a replacement, Cenat got a goldfish and named him Krinklebein in honor of The Cat in the Hat character. However, fans were not convinced Krinklebein would make it far, giving the goldfish one week to survive under Cenat’s roof.

Sure enough, Cenat found out while streaming that his goldfish had died after having owned him for only four days, leaving the streamer audibly distraught.

“Oh my gosh,” Cenat exclaimed on stream before turning the camera to show Krinklebein floating upside down in his fishbowl.

Leaving the room, Cenat seemingly broke down and could be heard crying before checking on the fish again. Tapping on the glass repeatedly, he asked hopefully, “He’s alive, right?”

However, Krinklebein was not alive, resulting in Cenat breaking down once more. He later attempted to flush the fish, telling Krinklebein that he loved him.

But the fish’s funeral was interrupted when water splashed Cenat in the face, resulting in the camera being dropped as the streamer fled screaming.

“I’m sorry I laughed because when he first showed off the fish to his stream the chat was spamming ggs and were giving the fish 2 weeks max to live [sic],” one viewer wrote in reaction to Krinklebein’s death.

While the fish’s untimely death came as no surprise to viewers, many were also critical of Cenat’s reaction; “[Man] who he foolin’, he didn’t even care about [that] fish with that cheap-ass bowl. Not even a proper aquarium.”

Considering his track record owning animals, Cenat is now being encouraged online not to get any more pets. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.