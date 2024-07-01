Morgan Freeman responds after TikTok video using his voice goes viral

Morgan Freeman has responded after a TikTok clip using an AI version of his voice went viral across multiple social media platforms, making viewers think he’d really narrated the video.

On June 23, 2024, a woman who goes by the name ‘Justine’s Camera Roll’ on TikTok uploaded a video claiming to be Morgan Freeman’s “nepo niece,” using an AI generated version of the actor’s voice to narrate the clip.

“Welcome to my niece’s “Day in the Life.’ Narrated by me, Morgan Freeman,” said the AI Morgan Freeman.

It quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and many comments across social media from people convinced that the video was real.

One user shared the clip on Twitter/X, which has over 16M views and hundreds of comments from users around the world.

“Regardless of whether its AI or not, the ‘Does this look like culture to you? Its not even in Spanish…’ took me tf out,” one user replied to the post.

Another said: “Was about to scream in the comments until I read few comments.”

“I was so excited for her at first,” a third commented.

Users quickly took to social media to get the attention of Freeman himself, who issued a statement about the video on June 28.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful,” he said.

This TikToker narrating her video with an AI Morgan Freeman voice is just the latest use of AI voice generation to go viral across social media.

Back in April, and AI generated Adin Ross video got some fans to smash their PS5’s. In October 2023, Robin Williams daughter Zelda called out the “disturbing” use of AI to recreate her late father’s voice in videos.