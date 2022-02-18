Jake Paul claims KSI is being “carried” by Logan Paul with Prime drink business

Jake Paul claims that his brother Logan is “carrying” his and KSI’s PRIME Hydration drink venture, but admitted it is “dope” to see the pair link up.

Over the years, plenty of content creators have used their massive platform to turn their eyes towards the world of business – launching plenty of different products of their own.

Most recently, Logan Paul and KSI broke the internet with the launch of PRIME Hydration – a brand-new sports drink – as they squashed their years-long beef to become business partners.

The new drink has become extremely hard to get ahold of, and is still sold out on the PRIME website. While the pair have been advertising it alongside everything they do, Logan’s brother Jake believes he is “carrying” things in regards to PRIME.

The YouTuber-turned boxer joined Rob Moore’s Disruptors podcast on February 14 to discuss his own business ventures – including the world of boxing promoting – and what his plans are for the future.

As he commented on his brother and long-time rival’s new venture, Jake admitted it was “smart” to do, but believes Logan is carrying things as it stands.

“I think it’s dope, I think it’s smart,” Jake said. “They’re doing… well, Logan is sort of carrying the whole company, but obviously KSI has got a big name, but it’s crushing it and I’m proud of Logan, and it’s very smart by him.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was also quizzed on possibly, at long last, fighting KSI. However, he doesn’t believe he’d have to put in much time at the gym if that were to happen.

“I’ll fight him, wherever, whenever, I don’t even got to train,” Jake continued. “But, he knows better than to do that.”

Even though the pair have been somewhat cordial in recent times, there still appears to be some beef there. Though, who knows if it’ll ever get settled one way or another.