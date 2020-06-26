JoJo Siwa dismisses "mean" followers after blackface accusations

JoJo Siwa has hit back at “mean” followers after coming under fire for allegedly dressing up an 11-year-old actor in her latest music video in “blackface.”

Siwa’s latest music video, Nonstop, has come under fire. The circus-themed clip has been deemed offensive after allegedly featuring an 11-year-old actor in “blackface” makeup, portraying a monkey.v

Fans have condemned the video, publicly shaming the 17-year-old star on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Comments on her music video are also disabled.

However, Siwa has fired back at those “mean” followers. She told fans on Instagram that she is blocking anyone “bossing [her] around,” and expressed her gratitude to those “being kind right now.”

“This is for all the people I blocked today ⁠— peace out girl scout," she said. "This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is not going to be allowed on here."

“People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything," she continued. "It’s not about what you do on social media, it’s about what you do in real life.”

The response has only outraged the community more, who want the 17-year-old star to address the allegations.

“Care to explain why you still haven’t reached out to apologize about putting an 11-year-old into blackface make[up] and then instead of apologizing, blocked everyone who commented, including your supporters,” one Twitter user asked.

Some have also brought up a tweet from earlier in June when the star came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black lives matter. Today they do, Yesterday they did, and forever they will. As they should. Everyone is equal and everyone is human. No matter your color, size, sexuality, if you are a good person, which is ALL that matters, I will stand by your side,” she said on June 2.

The tweet and Instagram post came under fire as the star attached her logo to the cause. Siwa has also reportedly blocked followers asking her to comment further on the movement.

The Nonstop music video currently has just shy of 750,000 views on YouTube after debuting on June 20. It is also featured on YouTube Kids, which is said to promote “a safer online experience for kids.”