Joey Swoll calls out bodybuilder who was kicked out of gym for being shirtless

Joey Swoll hit out at a gym goer who got upset that he was not allowed to work out in the gym without a shirt on after a manager told him to leave the gym.

On September 19, bodybuilder and gym goer Christian H, posted a video from one of his gym workouts on Instagram where the general manager of the gym came up to him to ask him to put his shirt on.

Christian responds by saying “You can’t tell me what to do man” before continuing his workout.

Article continues after ad

The general manager then told Christian to pack up his stuff and leave the gym as he escorted him out himself.

Article continues after ad

Christian wrote in the comments of the video: “The general manager walks me out of Golds Gym because I didn’t have my shirt on. It’s funny the general manager is the same person in charge of hiring fat trainers to train people to get fit and then says I’m body-shaming his team !! I’m sorry bro I’m not body shaming ANYONE I’m saying the TRUTH.

Article continues after ad

“If someone is fat is fat if someone is skinny is skinny if someone is in shape is in shape. People are so soft these days, they cannot accept the truth I speak the truth and if someone doesn’t like to be called fat then lose weight no one will call you like that anymore if you are skinny and don’t like it gain weight. I’ve been fat and I’ve been skinny and that’s why I train and workout my body to my standards.”

Article continues after ad

Joey Swoll hits out at body builder’s lack of respect

Joey Swoll, who’s made himself known as the internet’s resident gym bro and often makes videos about gym toxiticy, made his own video about Christian, where he said: “So you’re upset with the general manager for asking you, nicely by the way, to put your shirt on. You say to him ‘you can’t tell me what to do.’

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Yes, he can. He’s the general manager, it is literally his job to enforce the rules. Now, there are some private or hardcore body-building gyms out there that will allow you to take your shirt off, this is not one of them, so don’t take your shirt off.”

Article continues after ad

He continued: “And if somebody asks you to put your shirt back on, put your shirt back on. You are not special. Everyone has to follow the same rules. And when someone said this to you, you defended yourself by saying – and this blows my mind – that ‘you’re in America, you should be able to take your shirt off in the gym’.

Article continues after ad

“Or that you’re ‘in better shape than the trainers who work there, you should be able to take your shirt off. Really?”

Joey finished his video by saying: “Shoutout at this manager for removing you from the gym and canceling your membership, that was absolutely the right thing to do. You need to learn to respect the rules and respect the staff. You need to do better. Mind your own business.”

Article continues after ad

This is not the only time Joey has hit out at gymgoers. In February the bodybuilder called out a female gymgoer who made fun of an elder man for simply exercising in the gym. Joey’s video soon resulted in the female deleting her social media account altogether.