This pet duck makes over $50,000 a year off viral TikTok videos

A woman’s pet duck is making more money than most humans, thanks to viral TikTok videos that earn the two over $50,000 a year.

Munchkin, a pet duck with over 2.7M followers on TikTok, has taken the internet by storm with videos showcasing the shenanigans she gets into with her owner, Krissy Ellis.

Their channel, Dunkin Ducks, received its name because of the small town Ellis is from. Speaking with New York Post, she explained that Milford, Pennsylvania only has a single traffic light and the only fast food chain available is Dunkin Donuts. As such, Dunkin Ducks was born.

“Munchkin is a bit of a sweetheart with a little dash of diva in there,” she revealed. “She may very well be the most spoiled duck in the world.”

It’s easy to see why, as the duck has contributed greatly to Ellis’ viral fame. You could even say Munchkin is the Batman to her Robin, but their journey began long before TikTok.

How does a pet duck make so much money?

According to Ellis, when she was just sixteen, she started taking her pet all over the place, even for walks and hikes. Sadly, this lead to some bullying in high school, but she never let it faze her. Eventually, she created an Instagram for Munchkin – and it took off.

“I make more money in about half-an-hour creating and posting my content than I was making working over 40 hours a week at a grocery store,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissy & Munchkin (@dunkin.ducks)

Thanks to the TikTok Creator Fund and other sponsorship deals, she’s making about $4,500 a month with her business. This amounts to over $50,000 a year. Not quite Scrooge McDuck levels, but this is real life., and not a kids’ cartoon.

“One day the thing you are being bullied for is going to be the reason that people love you,” Ellis said, advising anyone dealing with haters online to stick with it as it’s never too late.

Turns out having a pet duck is a lot better and more profitable than it’s quacked up to be.