Joe Rogan debuts flashy new Texas podcast studio in latest JRE episode

Joe Rogan has debuted his new Texas podcast studio in Episode 1533 of the Joe Rogan Experience, as he starts his new life outside of Los Angeles.

There’s no nickname for it yet, but it may as well be called the “Red Room.” Joe Rogan has finally completed his move from Los Angeles to Texas, and with that comes a change of scenery for his podcast.

The Joe Rogan Experience is taking place in a flashy new studio as of Episode 1533. Out with the brick wall with the American flag ⁠— there’s a somewhat decidedly more futuristic feel to Rogan’s new set.

The new studio has been a long time in the making. In recent weeks, Rogan has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on Instagram walking through the simpler setup. Finally, on September 3, it was “complete and ready to roll.”

It’s a much simpler setup. There’s not as many wires and ornaments strayed across the desk. He has replaced his Buddha statue with one of Ganesha, the god of new beginnings and the removal of obstacles in Hindu faith. Rather fitting for his new setup.

He invited back an old friend to debut the new studio with ⁠— Adam Curry. Last appearing on JRE in March 2020, Curry mentioned that “the only thing better than being on the Joe Rogan show, is being invited back to the Joe Rogan show.”

The two didn’t make any small talk about the new setup, but given Rogan has put a lot of time, effort, and money into it, you’d hope he’d be pretty pleased with it.

The set has divided Rogan’s fans, however. While some have heaped praise onto the new setup in Texas, others are already begging for Rogan to bring the old set back.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTPQ9KR5j8k

“Seriously hate the studio, ruins the whole vibe,” one commenter said.

“At this point I’d rather have a greenscreen of the old studio,” said another.

While Rogan said he wanted to “go wild with this one,” he might need to tone down on the red lights at least. That seems to be everyone’s big issue with it, but if he fixes that up, the community might go back on his side.