Joe Rogan confirms Elon Musk return to JRE podcast: when to watch

Joe Rogan has confirmed that Tech billionaire Elon Musk will be appearing on another episode of his JRE podcast following the massive success of the pair’s first meeting in September 2018.

Popular comedian Joe Rogan has built up an incredible following on his YouTube channel for his hit podcast series the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, which pulls in millions of viewers per episode, often featuring some of the biggest stars in the world.

While he has had the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Mike Tyson on his podcast, his most popular episode of his show, by far, was alongside Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, which introduced some hilarious new memes in the pair’s highly-anticipated crossover.

Advertisement

Joe Rogan recently revealed that Elon would be making his second JRE appearance, just days after the birth of his new child, sharing a picture of the tech genius in his recording studio.

How to watch Joe Rogan and Elon Musk podcast

Unlike their first meeting which was livestreamed, Rogan revealed that this episode had been pre-recorded and that it will be released at 9AM PST / 11AM ET / 5PM BST on Thursday, May 7.

"Round 2 with the super genius! Elon Musk podcast drops tomorrow at 9am PST!" Rogan posted on Instagram, getting fans hyped with a photo of Elon holding a samurai sword.

Advertisement

As always the JRE podcast can be found on Joe Rogan's official YouTube channel, PowerfulJRE, but will also be available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts for audio listeners.

Advertisement

In his last podcast with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk shared some of his wild theories and even received some backlash after smoking weed on the show, causing Tesla stock prices to temporarily plummet.

Although it is unknown what the pair have in store for fans this time around, it will likely be quite entertaining and produce some more hilarious memes for fans of the show to enjoy.