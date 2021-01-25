Logo
Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman explain why MKBHD is a “great” tech YouTuber

Published: 25/Jan/2021 12:13

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan next to YouTuber MKBHD
Marques Brownlee

Joe Rogan Marques Brownlee

In episode 1600 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and scientist Lex Fridman praised MKBHD a.k.a. Marques Brownlee for being a “great” tech YouTuber, saying “he’s so smooth.”

Marques Brownlee is a hugely popular tech YouTuber, known for his in-depth reviews of the latest huge releases in technology, with over 13.5 million subscribers on his channel.

MKBHD, as he’s otherwise known, is constantly hot on the heels of any new trend in the market, and produces high-quality videos that show off new designs in their best light, garnering him a large following on the platform.

Marques Brownlee 2020 Macbook M1 Chip
YouTube: Marques Brownlee
Marques is known for reviewing the hottest releases in tech.

Joe Rogan invited scientist Lex Fridman to his podcast, and given that he’s an AI researcher who focuses on autonomous vehicles and human-robot interaction, it was only natural that the conversation would soon turn to technology.

Rogan had commented on the fact that Fridman is an “Android guy,” saying, he’s “committed to that platform,” though the podcaster revealed that he is on the other end of the spectrum, having become invested in the “Apple ecosystem” thanks to features like AirDrop.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on MKBHD

They then quickly moved on to discussing the new Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra, which Marques Brownlee recently reviewed.

“MKBHD had a great review of the Ultra. He makes it very exciting,” Joe said, with Lex replying, ‘he makes everything exciting.”

Topic starts at 21:30

Lex went on to comment on his favorite part of MKBHD’s videos, saying, “everything just looks super sharp and crisp and sexy. Just everything, I just wanna buy all of whatever he’s [showing.]”

“He’s so smooth,” Joe remarked, also saying that Marquez is an “Android guy” like a lot of other tech YouTubers.

Marquez himself has even been on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast before back in 2018 in episode 1186, where the pair discussed a range of topics including issues they both have with Apple.

Rogan has clearly not lost interest in the MKBHD since then, as the tech YouTuber’s following is only continuing to grow.

Report claims Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight postponed

Published: 24/Jan/2021 23:13

by Charlotte Colombo
Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

News outlets are reporting that highly-anticipated boxing match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer Logan Paul is being postponed.

Irish sports journalist Donagh Corby, who reports on behalf of MMA Island, claimed in a Tweet that he was told the match – which was scheduled for 2o February – had been rescheduled. He claims he was told this by Kelvin Moore, Logan Paul’s coach.

This comes after Moore posted about the fight being postponed on his own social media before deleting it.

The special exhibition fight, which Mayweather was set to come out of retirement for, was meant to be a pay-per-view event sponsored by Fanmio, a business offering video messages by celebrities.

Adding fuel to the rumors, fans noticed that Mayweather has since taken Fanmio out of his Twitter bio. JLeon also hinted that a reschedule was on the horizon during the latest episode of Jeff Mayweather’s podcast, where he said that he was “still waiting to hear the official date” of the fight.

Although Boxing News 24/7 reported that the fight has been delayed due to a “distinct lack of interest”, there is no official reason for the supposed reschedule.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the alleged postponement. One Twitter user claimed that “this has been known by some fans for a couple of weeks now”, while others were amused that “lack of interest” is the alleged reason for the postponement. A fan on Twitter said of the “lack of interest rumours: “That’s really the worst for Logan Paul -not humiliation or losing but nobody giving a s**t.”

Others are sceptical that a “lack of interest” is the true reason for the rescheduling, with one Twitter fan pointing out that it couldn’t be postponed due to lack of interest because the fight “hasn’t been promoted at all.”

This led to Twitter users speculating that the postponement is actually due to a struggle to secure a venue and confirm undercards.

Neither Paul nor Mayweather have spoken out publicly about the alleged postponement.

At the time of writing, Fanmio are still selling PPV access to the fight, with their website saying that the fight is set to happen in 27 days.