Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman explain why MKBHD is a “great” tech YouTuber

In episode 1600 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and scientist Lex Fridman praised MKBHD a.k.a. Marques Brownlee for being a “great” tech YouTuber, saying “he’s so smooth.”

Marques Brownlee is a hugely popular tech YouTuber, known for his in-depth reviews of the latest huge releases in technology, with over 13.5 million subscribers on his channel.

MKBHD, as he’s otherwise known, is constantly hot on the heels of any new trend in the market, and produces high-quality videos that show off new designs in their best light, garnering him a large following on the platform.

Joe Rogan invited scientist Lex Fridman to his podcast, and given that he’s an AI researcher who focuses on autonomous vehicles and human-robot interaction, it was only natural that the conversation would soon turn to technology.

Rogan had commented on the fact that Fridman is an “Android guy,” saying, he’s “committed to that platform,” though the podcaster revealed that he is on the other end of the spectrum, having become invested in the “Apple ecosystem” thanks to features like AirDrop.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on MKBHD

They then quickly moved on to discussing the new Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra, which Marques Brownlee recently reviewed.

“MKBHD had a great review of the Ultra. He makes it very exciting,” Joe said, with Lex replying, ‘he makes everything exciting.”

Topic starts at 21:30

Lex went on to comment on his favorite part of MKBHD’s videos, saying, “everything just looks super sharp and crisp and sexy. Just everything, I just wanna buy all of whatever he’s [showing.]”

“He’s so smooth,” Joe remarked, also saying that Marquez is an “Android guy” like a lot of other tech YouTubers.

Marquez himself has even been on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast before back in 2018 in episode 1186, where the pair discussed a range of topics including issues they both have with Apple.

Rogan has clearly not lost interest in the MKBHD since then, as the tech YouTuber’s following is only continuing to grow.