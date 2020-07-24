Jinnytty confirms Twitch ban after The Last of Us 2 comments

Popular influencer and variety streamer ‘Jinnytty’ has confirmed that she has been banned from Twitch for two weeks, admitting that the suspension came as a result of her comments about a character from The Last of Us 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been a divisive release among fans of the franchise, with many critics taking issue with key elements and characters in the title’s story.

Advertisement

One character in particular has seen ample discourse — Abby, a muscular, female character who received backlash from critics who claimed her body was too unrealistically “fit” for the game’s post-apocalyptic world.

Read More: Ninja hits huge YouTube milestone amid interest from streaming giants

Jinny’s ban from Twitch, which was made public via the StreamerBans Twitter account on July 24, is surprisingly tied into the conversation surrounding Abby, as she admitted in her private Discord channel shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Screenshots taken by Dexerto from the channel show multiple messages from Jinny, with one reading, “I just got two weeks ban for calling Abby ‘transgender’ during The Last of Us 2. So called, ‘Hateful comment.’”

“Well, time to appeal,” she continued. “Aaaaand banned.”

A recovered clip of the incident has since been released, which shows that Jinny did, indeed, make the comment while playing as Abby during a portion of the game.

Advertisement

(Warning! Clip may contain spoilers.)

“I wanna see Ellie and Joel, like seriously,” she said. “I don’t wanna look at this transgender anymore. Please.”

“...what do you mean, ‘Woah, Jinny!’” she continued, in apparent reply to the backlash she may have received from her chat over the matter. “You guys call me transgender. ...Oh my God, you know? I have no patience.”

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane reveals how she realized Twitch streaming could be a career

While many of Jinny’s fans have argued that a two-week suspension seems a bit lengthy, plenty have expressed concern over her comment, with some claiming that she’s made similar remarks in the past.

“I enjoy Jinny's content a lot, but I've seen her do a lot of trans jokes but were super iffy,” one fan wrote. “I give her the benefit of a doubt that she doesn't really get what she's doing, since a lot of her humor comes from Twitch chat, but she needs to realize what she's saying.”

Jinny has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident via her social media accounts, outside of confirming the ban via her Discord channel.