Ninja hits huge YouTube milestone amid interest from streaming giants

Popular streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has hit a huge YouTube milestone as anticipation builds over where he will be streaming from in the future, following the collapse of Mixer.

Ninja joined Mixer in 2019 in a multi-million dollar deal and earned a reported $30 million from it shutting down and, since then, speculation has been rife over where he’ll settle next.

On July 24, though, Ninja announced a big result on his YouTube channel that might convince him to sign long-term with the video-publishing platform.

As he reached a total 24 million subscribers, the streaming star tweeted that he “never could have dreamed of all this support” as he becomes one of the most followed gaming channels on all of YouTube, which is certainly no easy feat.

We just hit 24 million subs on @YouTube Never in my life could I have dreamed of this support you all give me. Thank you 🙏🏼 #TimeIn #TeamNinja — Ninja (@Ninja) July 24, 2020

This must make striking a permanent deal with YouTube more enticing, considering he has such a large audience there, and there were rumors that he had signed with them after he streamed on the platform though, with no streams since, that appears not to be the case.

According to SocialBook, 24m subscribers makes Ninja the 11th most-followed gaming channel on YouTube, behind the likes of YouTube King PewDiePie, El Rubius and Markiplier.

Naturally, many of Blevins’ peers showed signs of support after he announced the achievement, with the likes of Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar and Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo saying “W” or “YUR NUTZ,” as well as Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop simply calling him the “GOAT.”

GOAT — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 24, 2020

There are no signs yet as to who Ninja will eventually sign his long-term streaming exclusivity deal with — or if he even will at all — but we’re sure both YouTube and Twitch are fighting hard, among others, to get his name on the dotted line.

The mystery remains where he will end up, but it’s well worth extending a congratulations to Ninja, who has continuously broken barriers for streamers and the gaming world — and now he’s breaking them for himself too.