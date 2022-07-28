Jenna Marbles’ fiancé Julien clears up rumors after fan photo goes viral

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

A fan snagged a photo with former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and fiancé Julien Solomita — but some viewers think the pic was shared to social media without their consent.

Jenna Marbles notably left YouTube back in summer 2020 after receiving backlash over her older videos, which critics deemed as racist.

Since then, she hasn’t been active on social media whatsoever, with her fiancé, Julien Solomita, providing an occasional update on his partner in live streams.

It’s been a hot minute since anyone has seen hide nor hair of Jenna Marbles… but in summer 2022, two years after her exodus from YouTube, a fan uploaded a photo of herself posing with the former influencer and her fiancé.

The pic instantly went viral, with fans all over the internet calling for Jenna to make a comeback after her self-imposed exile…but others were more concerned that the fan had shared the photo of Jenna to social media without her express consent, especially as she has been adamant about stepping away from the limelight.

Luckily, it looks as though everything was done with their permission, as Julien cleared up these worries in a few comments over on TikTok.

According to Julien, both he and Jenn essentially give their consent for photos to be shared anytime they snap a pic with fans. He also thanked concerned netizens for looking out for Jenna’s wellbeing.

“Hey, ya’ll,” Julien began. “Wanted to say that whenever Jenna or I consent to taking a picture (basically anytime someone asks), we are saying yes to them posting it.”

“I appreciate y’all looking out for her and her privacy though.”

TikTok: juliensolo Julien Solomita put fans’ concerns to rest.

This latest news follows another big moment for Jenna Marbles stans, after the YouTuber sent a care package to a terminally ill fan earlier this year.