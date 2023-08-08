Joe Rogan weighs in on Bradley Martyn’s odds against former UFC fighters: “No chance”

When it comes to Bradley Martyn’s odds against former UFC fighters, Joe Rogan believes that the bodybuilder influencer has “zero chance.”

The potential match-ups between YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn and former UFC fighters Demetrious Johnson and Mike Perry have reignited the debate of size versus skill in combat sports.

Jake Paul, who recently defeated former UFC contender Nate Diaz in a boxing match, has offered Martyn a seven-figure sum to fight Mike Perry in a ‘street fight,’ saying it’s time for Martyn to “man up or shut up.” Perry has already accepted the offer, but Martyn, notorious for his size advantage, remains silent.

Joe Rogan, the outspoken commentator, has now weighed in on these potential fights, and his verdict is clear: Martyn stands “no chance.”

During a Fight Companion episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub discussed the potential fights.

When Schaub mentioned that Mike Perry had agreed to fight Martyn, Rogan was quick to give his opinion. “Oh, he’ll beat the sh*t out of Bradley,” he said, referring to Perry. Rogan further praised Perry, saying, “Yeah, he is uniquely qualified.”

Rogan’s comments on the potential fight between Martyn and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson were similarly dismissive of Martyn’s chances.

“Bradley Martin has no chance… He has no chance. Zero chance,” Rogan said. “He’s 100% going to get choked out.”

However, he did acknowledge Martyn’s strength and size advantages, saying, “Bradley is enormous, and Bradley is so f***ing strong. He’s an athlete. He’s a f***ng specimen.”

Rogan then offered a stark warning for Johnson, declaring that “The thing about Bradley is that he can hit you with the Earth… If that guy can pick you up and smash you into the ground, your body would shatter.”

Despite Rogan’s predictions, Martyn seems unfazed. After Rogan’s comments about the potential fight with Johnson, Martyn took to Twitter, posting Rogan’s comments with laughing emojis.

While there’s no confirmation of either fight yet, the potential match-ups have certainly sparked interest and debate.