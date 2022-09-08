Jake Paul offers Luis Pineda sparring match against co-host after KSI remarks

YouTube star Jake Paul has just offered to fly out Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda to spar against his podcast co-host, D-Cut, after KSI made some biting remarks about the Team Paul member.

Jake Paul’s beef with KSI continues to escalate after the British YouTuber’s double-victory in his ‘two fights, one night’ event on August 27.

After taking out both rapper ‘Swarmz’ and Mexican fighter Luis Pineda, KSI is on top of the world and ready for his next challenge… one of which could be a bout against Jake Paul sometime next year.

However, Jake Paul is upping the ante in a big way after his rival from across the pond threw some insults toward his girlfriend, Julia Rose, and the co-host of his ‘BS’ podcast, D-Cut.

“Your BS podcast is s**t,” KSI said in a pointed tweet. “Views are poor for your standards. Your co-hosts are boring and have zero personality. Logan Paul’s podcast s**ts on yours.”

Twitter: KSI

Paul didn’t take too kindly to this verbal thrashing and called out the boxer directly in the latest episode of his BS podcast, saying that he’s working on flying Luis Pineda out to Puerto Rico to spar against D-Cut as a means to show up KSI.

“We are actually in contact with Luis Pineda’s team, and we are hoping to fly him out here to Puerto Rico to spar D-Cut, because I think that D-Cut can knock out Luis Pineda faster than KSI did. And D-Cut has zero boxing experience.”

“You wanna roast me about my personality on the internet, but we’re just gonna expose you for how s**ty of a boxer you actually are,” D-Cut interjected.

(Topic begins at 6:45)

Jake Paul challenges KSI for PRIME Hydration ownership

This exchange comes right on the heels of Jake Paul challenging both KSI and his own brother, Logan Paul, asking to become a third owner of their PRIME Hydration beverage brand if he beats KSI in the ring.

While KSI didn’t seem to think Paul had much faith in his own big talk, fans will just have to wait and see if Pineda takes ‘The Problem Child’ up on his offer — and how that particular sparring match will actually go down, if it happens.