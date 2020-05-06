Jake Paul confirms when and where he’s fighting KSI in boxing match

The next YouTube boxing marquee matchup is apparently planned out and well on its way, as Jake Paul has revealed where and when he will be taking on YouTube boxing’s biggest name, Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji.

KSI has led the way for YouTube boxing over the years, with his debut amateur match against Joe Weller setting up for huge matchups against Logan Paul, including one professional fight at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Now, Logan’s brother Jake looks to be taking on KSI to avenge his loss and, although details on the fight have been up in the air – including questions over whether it will ever even go ahead – they’ve been as good as confirmed by Jake.

When is Jake Paul vs KSI?

Doing a Q&A on Instagram, one of Jake’s fans asked when his next fight is going to be, and rather than keep things under wraps as you would expect, decided to answer honestly.

He confirmed in his response that there will be a fight after the ongoing global health crisis is resolved and people are allowed to leave their homes, adding that Jake Paul vs. KSI will take place in New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden – home to some of the biggest names in entertainment history.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most prolific venues in the world, and to have a couple of YouTubers boxing in it seems absurd but, considering the great success of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2, it’s no surprise that people wanted to see a little more of what our favorite content creators can do.

Obviously, there’s no telling exactly when people will be free to travel again, so it’s impossible to tell how soon this fight will go ahead, with Jake and KSI themselves likely as much in the dark as their fans are.

At least, though, it gives us a venue, and fans in New York know they’re now in prime position to witness the fight in person.