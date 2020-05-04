Tana Mongeau disses Jake Paul with shady Alissa Violet TikTok

YouTuber-turned-MTV starlet Tana Mongeau appears to have thrown some not-so-subtle shade toward ex-husband Jake Paul in a TikTok video using audio from Alissa Violet and Ricegum’s diss track, “It’s Every Night Sis.”

Mongeau and Paul notably caused a storm on social media in summer 2019, after announcing plans to marry after just two months of publicly dating.

However, their marriage didn’t last long: citing issues with how their relationship was portrayed by the media and Paul’s constant absence due to boxing training, Mongeau parted ways with her beau in early 2020, with both parties confirming their split via separate Instagram posts.

While Tana claimed she would always have love for her ex-hubby — and even turned up to his boxing match against AnEsonGib for moral support — it seems that the tide has turned in a dramatic way, with Mongeau appearing to shade Paul with a pointed TikTok in May.

Mongeau uploaded a video to the platform four months after their parting, where she lip synced to Alissa Violet and Ricegum's “It’s Every Night Sis,” a diss track against Paul and a parody of his viral song, “It’s Every Day Bro.”

That’s not all: Tana’s caption for the video also hinted at some potentially bitter feelings on the subject, with the star writing, “I remember where I was when this song dropped. Had no idea I’d marry the subject. Vibes.”

Violet’s song was a direct hit out at Paul after the two split up in 2017, with Violet claiming that the Team 10 founder had cheated on her and was even “emotionally abusive,” as revealed in Shane Dawson’s viral documentary series on their relationship.

Tana’s use of the diss track hints at some solidarity between the two YouTubers over their shared ex — which comes with coincidental timing, as Paul also officially revealed that his marriage to Mongeau was never actually real, in the first place (We know — shocker).

In an interview with ET, Jake admitted that his relationship with the MTV star was all a facade, stating, “We all do things sometimes, and sometimes, you end up getting fake married. So I'll leave it at that.”

After nearly a year of fan speculation on the topic, it seems that the cat is finally out of the bag, at last — and there’s no love lost between the two, after the fact.