Jake Paul adamant he’ll box Logan Paul one day soon: “The fight will happen”

Eleni Thomas . 12 hours ago

Jake Paul has said that he believes himself and brother Logan Paul will eventually face off in a boxing match, an event he went on to describe as the “money fight.”

On the latest episode of FLAGRANT, Jake Paul was asked by the crew if he will even get in the ring and square off against his brother Logan Paul.

While there are no plans set in stone, the pair apparently “talk about it all the time.”

Fans have been asking for the two to battle it out for years now in a match that would likely draw in a huge crowd and major attention. If Jake were to take on Logan, it would be one groundbreaking moment and go against the idea of the previously established trend of brothers avoiding each other in the ring.

“I think Logan and I like to make history and I think for that reason the fight one day will happen,” Jake said.

Jake did say that their parents are very against the idea of the two battling it out. Ultimately though, the decision would come down to Logan and if he is willing to say yes to the match.

“If my own brother knocks me out I’m perfectly fine with that. If I knock out him, which is more likely to happen just because Logan, I love you, he’s never won a fight.”

He also stressed the importance of making sure the fight wouldn’t damage their relationship. Before saying yes, Jake would want to “sit down with Logan ahead of that and be like: ‘yo can we actually come out of this peacefully?’”

Jake then went on to add “it wouldn’t be worth it if we couldn’t both be civil regardless of the outcome.”

While both brothers have tested their fighting skills in the ring, Jake has been consistently focusing on boxing for the past couple years. He just confirmed that Hasim Rahman Jr will be his new opponent for his brawl on August 6.

While his anticipated fight against Tommy Fury seems to be on the ropes due Fury being denied entry into the US, Jake Paul has just stated he will come to the UK to ensure the match does go ahead.