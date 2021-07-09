Jaden Hossler explains how 2020 arrest still impacts him today

TikTok star Jaden Hossler has revealed that he still experiences some anxiety after he was arrested for drug offenses in Texas with fellow influencer Bryce Hall back in May 2020.

Jaden Hossler a.k.a. jxdn is a huge creator on TikTok, with over 9 million followers on the platform at the time of writing. Along with his online content, he has also made a name for himself as an artist, having recently released his debut album ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow.’

His career in the public eye hasn’t been entirely plain-sailing, however, as in May 2020 the internet blew up when they found out that Jaden and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall had been arrested in Lee County, Texas for possession of marijuana.

But in an interview with Audacy Check In, the star revealed that although over a year has passed since the incident, the arrest still impacts him in some ways to this day.

Speaking about the importance of ‘letting moments be moments,’ Jaden explained: “Moments are very important because people try to drag them out, you know, you see a lot of people trying to hold on to the past, or look forward to the future, and for me, that’s just caused me a lot of anxiety.

“‘Let moments be moments’ is really kinda just to give myself peace, you know I have a lot of stress. Even today, like I’m going to New York tonight, and I’ve been stressing about the plane all night. I know nothing’s gonna happen and I know, whatever, but that’s just how my mind works.”

Topic starts at 5:27

He went on to add that he doesn’t like flying and explained how his arrest contributes to that anxiety. “After I got arrested, I flew home immediately. It was just really eerie. I felt really, really uncomfortable… I’ve flown on since, probably once. I went to a wedding with my girlfriend, Nessa,” he said, speaking about fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett.

“That was hard, I freaked out,” Jaden explained, adding that “it just brings anxiety.”

With Jaden’s new album ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’ fans are more excited to support the TikTok star than ever, and already seem to be looking forward to new projects.