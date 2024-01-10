Jacksepticeye’s reaction to MatPat’s YouTube retirement worries fans

Fans are worried about Jacksepticeye’s future on YouTube after publicly responding to MatPat’s sudden retirement.

Jacksepticeye is one of YouTube’s biggest and oldest creators, primarily focusing on gaming and IRL content. The Irish YouTuber has over 30 million subscribers and has uploaded over 5,000 videos since he joined the platform in 2012.

During his content journey, Jacksepticeye began hosting charities for people in need, which later developed into an event known as ‘Thankmas’. With the help of his devoted followers, he has raised millions of dollars every year.

However, after posting his own response to MatPat officially retiring from YouTube, some fans are worried that Jacksepticeye may also be on his way out.

Will Jacksepticeye be the next YouTuber to retire?

2024 has been the year of retirement for multiple YouTubers, many of whom have been on the platform for nearly a decade. The most recent creator to step away from the scene was MatPat, the creator of the Game Theorist channels.

MatPat’s sudden retirement shocked fans, but one comment during the video seemingly stuck with him and had him reflecting on his time on the platform.

“MatPat’s video made me realize that I’ve also been doing YouTube for a literal third of my life…” said Jacksepticeye on Twitter/X.

Multiple users feared the worst with this post, hoping that Jacksepticeye would not think of retiring in the near future. Popular YouTubers like MrBeast, Daily Dose, and Vikkstar123 also reflected on their time on the platform.

“Don’t you f*cking dare, man,” said Twitch streamer Tubbo, whose reply currently has over 18,000 likes in support of keeping him on the platform.

Jacksepticeye’s comments on MatPat leaving YouTube do not mean that he will be leaving the platform, but does have fans hoping for the best.