Jacksepticeye settles drama with MrBeast after saying he “ruined YouTube”

MrBeast and Jacksepticeye appear to have settled their drama after Jack answered a series of lie-detector questions about his fellow YouTuber.

The two creators posted messages on Twitter that indicated they had hashed it all out in DMs, after a brief moment where fans were concerned that two of the biggest names on YouTube were on bad terms with each other.

However, it looks like the two are now on decent terms, after their Twitter interactions showed them replying to each other and saying things were “Gucci”.

MrBeast and Jacksepticeye resolve drama after arguing over YouTube

In a reply under the original viral post, MrBeast said: “We messaged, we’re Gucci now”, followed by a smiling emoji.

Jack in turn replied to MrBeast’s message with the cowboy and thumbs-up emoji.