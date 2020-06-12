Is TikTok leaking drafts? How to keep your private videos safe

TikTok users are reporting that the app may be leaking their drafts, potentially sharing videos to the platform that were never supposed to be seen by anyone besides the creator.

For any app or service, customer safety is often a top priority. Users want to know that their private information or, in this case, content, won’t be accessible to anybody else.

That said, anything that takes place online can be in some way hacked or bugged to create issues of private information and data being shared, and it looks like this might be happening on TikTok.

Advertisement

For anyone who regularly uses the app, you’ll probably have a huge backlog of videos in your drafts just sitting there doing nothing – but this might not exactly be the case.

Starting from June 11, it appears as though some videos are appearing on TikTok that really shouldn’t be, causing a strange glitch for users who stumble upon one.

Advertisement

Is TikTok leaking drafts?

The short answer to the question is that we don’t have enough evidence yet to suggest that the app is leaking drafts – but some users have suggested that their drafts ARE mysteriously being published without their knowledge.

The main example from this has been from a user called its._journi, who started appearing on people’s For You Page with a video she hadn’t actually published. Strangely, you can see no username on the video, just an empty ‘@’ symbol, and allegedly when clicked, it just takes you to your own profile.

WHERE IS THAT TIKTOK GIRL WE NEED TO FIND HER. The username that’s literally @. I just wanna know how her video showed up and if it’s true that the video is a leaked draft #tiktokleaked #tiktok #tiktokglitch pic.twitter.com/7T00vDkDOq — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@antiracistt) June 11, 2020

This was brought to light and explained in detail by someone claiming to be journi’s cousin, @tamialynn2x.

Advertisement

They say that the draft leaked and that TikTok is “glitching,” advising users to delete their unpublished content before they get leaked, too.

How to stop your TikTok drafts being leaked

The simple solution to stopping your TikTok drafts from being leaked is exactly as stated above: delete them.

If you’re not happy for your drafts to be seen, you should delete them altogether but, if you do want to keep them, you can simply save them to your device so you don’t lose them entirely. Remember: the only way to ensure your drafts can’t possibly be leaked is by not having them around to do that in the first place.

Advertisement

If you find your drafts have been leaked, the best option would be to try and delete the video, but if for some reason you’re not able to, it’s worth contacting TikTok customer support to try and get the issue resolved.

As stated above, there isn’t extensive evidence that the application is leaking drafts, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.