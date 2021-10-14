TikTok drafts: How to save, edit, and delete drafts on TikTok

Filming, saving, and editing TikTok drafts are all relatively simple processes, and knowing how to use drafts to your advantage can make managing your TikTok content a great deal easier.

Short-form video app TikTok is increasingly becoming the place to be for sharing and consuming a huge range of viral content online. Some stars like Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch have built whole careers on the back of their success on the platform, and that’s making it an appealing option for people looking to share their own content with the world.

TikTok’s drafts function makes it easy for creators to edit and preview their content in a simple way, allowing them to work on their videos periodically, long before they even decide to post them.

Here’s how to navigate TikTok drafts.

How to create a TikTok draft

Launch TikTok. Press the plus button to open the camera screen. Film something using the pink button or upload a video from your gallery. Tap the pink tick, then click next. Then, at the bottom left of the screen, tap the ‘Drafts’ button to save it as a draft.

Once you’ve saved your video, your draft will appear in a dedicated folder at the top of your profile page.

How to edit a TikTok draft

Once you’ve saved your draft, you’re able to go in and edit it or add to it at any time.

Go to your profile page, and tap on the ‘Drafts’ folder. Tap on the draft you want to edit to open it. If you want to edit the video itself, click ‘Back’ in the top left corner. From here you’re able to add new clips, music, filters, voiceovers and more. Once you’re happy with it, click next again. On the main screen, you’re able to edit privacy details, hashtags, and the cover image of the video. To save it as a draft again, select the ‘Drafts’ button, and to post it to your profile, select the ‘Post’ button.

How to save TikTok drafts to camera roll

You may find that after filming a draft, you’d like to keep the footage that you filmed, but not necessarily post it. There isn’t a direct option to save drafts to your camera roll, but thankfully there is a way to save the footage you filmed.

Open your drafts folder, and select the video you want to save. Where it says ‘who can watch this video,’ change it to ‘Only me.’ Under more options, ensure that the ‘Save video’ option is toggled to the on position. Tap ‘Post’ to post your video. Check your camera roll, and your video should be there.

Alternatively, if you want to save your draft without the TikTok watermark:

Open the draft you want to save. Click on the thumbnail of the video to preview it. Tap the square in the top right corner to remove the options, so you can just see your video. Use your device’s screen record function to record the video and save it to your camera roll.

How to delete a TikTok draft

It’s easy to start collecting a huge number of drafts if you continue to film videos without posting them, which could take up space on your phone. Fortunately, deleting drafts on TikTok is simple.

Go to the Drafts tab on your profile page. Slide your finger toward the left-hand side of the screen on the draft you want to delete. Tap the red ‘Delete’ button, and then confirm.

It’s also worth noting that if you decide to uninstall TikTok, doing so will also delete all of your saved drafts.

Drafts can be a great way to edit and store content without having to commit to posting it, and can even provide some fun when you stumble across a draft you completely forgot about.