Is Instagram shutting down in 2023?

Users on social media have been left wondering if Instagram will shut down this year, specifically on July 28. There have been lots of rumors circulating, largely due to Meta’s annual report – Instagram’s owner.

The Meta report addresses issues facing the photo-sharing app’s clause for transferring personal data in and out of Europe.

Back in May, the parent company, Meta, had given a response after being fined over $1.3 billion for breaching European privacy regulations.

Will Instagram be shutting down?

No, Instagram is not shutting down in 2023. Users of both Instagram and Facebook can rest assured that Meta has no plans to shut down the company forever. Despite this, some TikTok posts have claimed that Instagram will likely shut down on July 28, 2023.

The rumors were also sparked by Twitter posts, similarly claiming that the photo-sharing app will close for good. This came about after some news articles suggested Meta was “considering” shutting Instagram down in Europe.

As for the fine of $1.3 billion, Mark Zuckerberg’s company issued a statement confirming their plan to appeal.

Fans think Instagram is shutting down

Several users believed that the app would be shutting down after coming across these posts. Some users asked, “Where did ya see this? Everyone’s saying Instagram is closing for good? Nah, tell me it isn’t true.”

Meanwhile, another user said that it is time to find an alternative. Others asked Instagram itself by tagging the app and asking, “hey Insta! Heard a rumor going around about you guys shutting down and deleting accounts on July 28. Mind if you confirm whether or not this is true?”

But, for now, there is no evidence that Instagram is going anywhere.