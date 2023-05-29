Tana Mongeau says she “deserved” to be canceled after iDubbbz apology

YouTube and TikTok star Tana Mongeau has reacted to iDubbbz’s apology video, saying she “deserved” the backlash and doesn’t feel she’s “owed” an apology from him.

In 2017, popular YouTuber ‘iDubbbz’ attended one of Tana Mongeau’s fan meet-and-greet events, where he asked Mongeau to say a racial slur as they posed for a photo together.

The incident caused Tana to ultimately cancel her tour and sparked outrage from her fans. iDubbbz would later use footage of the incident in one of his ‘Content Cop’ videos, a series of uploads criticizing popular creators for their behavior.

Six years later, iDubbbz apologized for the ordeal in a lengthy YouTube video on May 18, 2023. In the video, he decried his older content, and made specific mention of Tana’s meet and greet event.

“I particularly want to apologize to Tana,” he said. “Tana, I’m sorry. I should have never made that video. I harassed Tana in person and then harassed her online, and that’s deplorable behavior. It’s so stupid.”

(Topic begins at 7:27)

A little over a week would pass before Tana would comment on the situation, which happened during a May 27 episode of her ‘CANCELLED’ podcast.

Tana Mongeau responds to iDubbbz’s apology video

However, the vlogging queen wouldn’t exactly ‘accept’ iDubbbz’s apology. Instead, she claimed she wasn’t deserving of one in the first place, and said she isn’t “owed” an apology from the YouTuber.

“I was like, ‘Damn,'” she said of his video. “I just never expected that, and I don’t know how I feel about it.”

“I don’t know how to say this… I’m not talking about anything in regards to the things he said, but I’m more so talking about his actions to me. Like, him showing up to my show, him kind of putting me on blast. Him inevitably making me kind of canceled and lose subscribers and have to apologize. I kind of think I deserved that. And maybe that’s a dark [thing] to say, but I don’t feel like I’m owed an apology. And maybe that’s because I’ve accepted it so much.”

(Topic begins at 59:25)

Although Tana agreed with her co-host that iDubbbz was also in the wrong, she also claimed that the ordeal gave her a “dose of reality” and allowed her to reflect on her behavior, ultimately “changing the trajectory” of her career.

She also tossed around the idea of having iDubbbz on an episode of her podcast, saying she thinks he might make an appearance to fully squash their years-long feud.

While Tana has seemingly accepted the apology with grace, iDubbbz himself has been met with backlash over his decision to apologize for his past content and make a change in his own videos.