Ice Poseidon under fire for offensive comments during Hiroshima IRL stream

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

YouTubers Ice Poseidon and Vexxed are under fire after a clip of them making offensive comments during an IRL stream in Hiroshima surfaced on Reddit.

Since getting banned on Twitch in 2017 over a public swatting incident, Ice Poseidon hasn’t exactly been the most active on his channels.

That is until 2022, when he announced his return to streaming and fought fellow YouTuber Brandon Buckingham on Misfits’ October boxing card.

On January 1, 2023, a clip of him and Vexxed walking around Hiroshima during an IRL stream surfaced on the ‘iamatotalpieceofsh*t’ subreddit, and viewers aren’t happy with the comments Ice and Vexxed made while walking around.

Article continues after ad

Hiroshima, a popular tourist spot in Japan, was largely destroyed by a nuclear bomb during World War 2.

While Vexxed and Ice Poseidon were IRL streaming on YouTube from the city, the former turned to Ice and asked: “You want some radioactive p*ssy?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ice didn’t directly reply but mentioned how people looked at him when he dropped his bag inside the store they were recently in. “They looked at me like I dropped an atomic bomb,” he said.

It quickly made its way to the ‘imatotalpieceofsh*t’ subreddit, where people shared their reactions to the now-viral clip.

“It’s wild that they A. Have no shame in voicing those views publicly. B. Chose to visit that country. And C. Chose to record and post that sort of foolishness,” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

Another user said: “The fact that he’s acting like a real-life Beavis tells you all you need to know. The only person that thinks he’s remotely funny is him.”

Neither Ice nor Vexxed has addressed the comments as of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.