HyperX Queued Up Class of 2021: Meet the winners

HyperX’s Queued Up class of 2021 has been selected by you, the audience, who have picked five streamers you believe have a shot at becoming the next great content creators. We caught up with three of the winners, Krystalogy, Tuonto, and Cahlaflour, to learn more about the goals and inspirations.

The first yearly edition of Queued Up saw 20 up-and-coming streamers nominated, all worthy of being picked out for their innovation, entertaining content and potential to grow.

But, ultimately, it came down to the final five, when all votes were tallied. We wanted to know what the winners are looking forward to know, their hopes for the future, and who inspires them. You can check out all the winners here, which also includes Loughh and Yoojin.

Creators

Krystalogy

Krystalogy is a Twitch partner with almost 80,000 followers. Her streams consist of a wide variety of games, as well as just getting to know her audience.

Being a content creator is a dream job for many, and with so much competition, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd. How do you make sure your content stands out?

Krystalogy: “I believe that there is only one of each person, everyone being different from the rest. So to stand out from everyone else, I just try to be unapologetically me. Make dumb jokes, give my insights and personal opinions and engage with my community so we all can have fun!”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? What are some of your goals?

“I hope to be trying new things, content creation is so fun but I want to expand out from that with my own company as well. I have a few ideas on what that will be, I just always want to continue to diversify my earnings.”

What content creators do you take inspiration from?

“The two main content creators I take inspiration from are Valkyrae and Lirik. Valkyrae is a boss and seeing her move through the gaming space and try new things has been an insightful journey to watch! Lirik is a variety streamer who plays all sorts of things and still maintains his community. Building a community based on variety is hard but he shows that it can be done.”

Tuonto

Tuonto is an established content creator, with over 400,000 followers on Twitch and over 700,000 YouTube subs. As well as his gaming content, Tuonto might surprise you with his stellar signing abilities, you can also check out below.

Being a content creator is a dream job for many, and with so much competition, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd. How do you make sure your content stands out?

Tuonto: “I make sure that I am constantly trying new things. Recently I uploaded a full cover of “Fly Me to the Moon”. I don’t normally post music on my YouTube channel, but I decided to try it, and thankfully the viewers seemed to enjoy it so I have another new passion to chase! And lastly, I make sure I’m giving my all into everything I do. I do a lot of research and watch a lot of podcasts regarding the content creation industry and love learning about marketing and advertisement. If I’m playing, I’m going to do my best to win.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? What are some of your goals?

“In 5 years, I hope to have achieved my dream of being a full variety content creator. Along with that I have other passions I want to try to chase such as singing, and voice acting. I’ve also always loved clothes as well, so perhaps having my own clothing brand would be amazing! Obviously, I have a long way to go, but that doesn’t mean I should be afraid. I’m very excited for the future! I’ll be doing my best to make those around me happy and support the ones I love.”

What content creators do you take inspiration from?

“There are many content creators I’ve grown up watching that have heavily influenced me whether it be educational or just pure inspiration. I will do my best to list all that I remember right now! Pewdiepie, KSI, Devin Nash, Harris Heller, Ludwig, Pokimane, Ninja, ShahZaM, Kyedae, 39daph, DisguisedToast, Scarra, MrBeast, Ryan Higa.”

Cahlaflour

Cahlaflour has just hit the 100,000 follower mark on her Twitch channel, where she streams everything from Animal Crossing, to Dead by Daylight, and Apex Legends. As a variety streamer, you can catch her on many games, but horror is her favorite. This also crosses over into her passion for cosplay.

Being a content creator is a dream job for many, and with so much competition, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd. How do you make sure your content stands out?

Cahlaflour: “Over the years content creation has gotten more and more competitive as tons of creators join the space and try to make it. I wanted to share my love for the horror genre back when I started seven years ago and that’s how I continue to stand out. I bring my community all the horror content I can get my hands on, but I’ve had to start increasing my creativity over recent years. I started redoing my stream background into different sets for the holidays. During October I make a whole spooky-themed room filled with flickering lights, candles, spiderwebs, skulls, creepy dolls, you name it. In December I turn my stream background into a winter wonderland with snow on the ground, a giant Christmas tree, gifts and other cute holiday items. I started doing this years ago and keep trying to improve on it each year. They have become big attractions for my channel and draw in a lot of new people.

“I also really love doing cosplay. I bring out new cosplays throughout the year and try to pair them with game launches when I can. Between the spooky content, themed stream sets and cosplay I think my content brings a lot of fun and exciting new things to the table. (Plus – how many people do you know with fiery orange hair?)”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? What are some of your goals?

“In 5 years, I plan on continuing full time streaming and growing my brand. Specifically, I’d like to see my channel become much more variety-focused because there is so much more out there than just having one main game. I think that’s a lot of streamers’ dreams; play what you want and share it with a community that’s up for anything.

“Ideally, I’d also like to work closer with gaming companies and other brands that want to get into the industry. One of my favorite parts of streaming is working with companies to make fantastic new content together. I always wanted to work within the gaming world and streaming has allowed me to work with some big brands – I hope to keep building up that roster.

“I would have recently said I wanted to win an award for streaming but with HyperX’s Queued Up I actually did win a physical award, so I get to check that off the bucket list!!! Also, speaking of bucket lists, I really really want to be in a video game in some capacity one day. It could be the smallest thing like my name in the credits or one of my emotes somewhere. I’ve just always thought it would be the coolest thing in the world to be immortalized in a video game.”

What content creators do you take inspiration from?

“The first content creator I ever took inspiration from was DansGaming (he’s the entire reason I became a streamer). The story goes, my coworker back when I was working at GameStop pulled up DansGaming on our work tablet and showed me what streaming was (I’d never heard of it before). He said he thought I’d be great at it. Shortly after, I booted up my first stream and fell in love with the community side of things. Dan has always done a horror month and I started doing something similar with my own spin on it called “Cahlaween.”

“Another creator I look up to greatly is Cohh Carnage. He’s basically the biggest variety streamer I can think of. Such a wholesome, professional guy that can stream anything with his community and they’re happy to be along for the ride. Plus, his production value is absolutely insane. His stream screens are mind-blowing. I used to watch him a lot of weekend mornings with my friends. He was basically our Saturday morning cartoons.

“Lastly, another big variety streamer that I look up to is Admiral Bahroo. That man is a genius when it comes to emote marketing for his channel. I’ve drawn a lot of inspiration from the things he’s been able to do over the years and hope my emotes are even half as cute as his pandas.”

HyperX Queued Up is set to return in 2022, so if you’re hopeful of being part of the next batch of up-and-coming streamers, it might be time to start grinding now.