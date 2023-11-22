Husband roasts wife for meal prepping with Chipotle: “You’re basically a caterer!”

A woman was absolutely roasted by her husband for buying Chipotle and using it to meal prep for the week.

Meal prepping has become popular among individuals who find that they want to eat healthier during busier times.

Usually — there’s chicken, rice, and vegetables involved. So, when TikToker Samantha geared up for her week of meal prep, she thought of using Chipotle.

After bringing home containers full of Chipotle, Samantha’s husband Dan roasted her for looking like she was catering an event with the amount of food she bought.

Viewers say people have been using Chipotle to meal prep for years

Samantha was going about her business in the kitchen scooping her Chipotle into multiple Tupperware containers for the week when her husband Dan walked in and started roasting her.

As the spread of guacamole, rice, chicken, corn salsa, and fajita veggies lay on the countertop, Dan said, “So apparently my wife decided to get back into meal prepping — and by that, I mean she placed another Chipotle order.”

Samantha laughed it off saying, “I had to! It’s just so good!” Her husband then replied that buying Chipotle isn’t meal prepping after she tried to defend herself for the way she was assembling her food.

Dan also said that his wife was more or less acting as a “caterer” saying, “I feel like this is my wedding and you just catered it for me.”

Those who viewed their viral video took to the comments to also pass shade on Samantha, saying, “It would be cheaper to cook it yourself.”

And, “So instead of eating fresh Chipotle every day, you are now stuck eating leftover fast food for a week… Genius.”

However, others supported Samantha’s meal prep, saying, “I wouldn’t say lazy, I say efficient.”

As well as, “This is the way. I know people who have been doing this for years.”

Though we’re uncertain just how often Samantha has used Chipotle to meal prep, it’s fairly clear that she’s onto something, as she also uploaded an additional video meal prepping with Texas Roadhouse.