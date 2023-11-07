Chipotle customer splits viewers after “training” employees how to wrap burrito

A Chipotle customer has gone viral on TikTok for “training” employees how to wrap a loaded burrito after they were struggling to manage it.

TikToker thenumba1guido, who claims he’s “Ranked #1 Guido,” left viewers divided after sharing a video of himself instructing Chipotle employees on how to handle his over-stuffed burrito order.

“I’m telling you, you put half of the food onto that burrito and you’ll be good,” he told the workers while recording them. “I train people how to wrap these all the time, I swear to god.”

Article continues after ad

After the employees struggled to contain the huge amount of ingredients inside the tortilla wrap, the customer suggested the technique of “overlapping” to manage the load.

Article continues after ad

The workers laughed as they tried their best to wrap the loaded burrito. “They should pay me for training people how to wrap a burrito,” the TikToker joked. But when the burrito seemed beyond salvation, he suggested that the employees “just wrap it in the tin foil like that and I’ll take it home.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

TikTok split over customer’s Chipotle order

“Am I going to hell,” he captioned the clip, which has gone viral with 1.7 million views. TikTok users had mixed reactions to the customer’s over-stuffed burrito, with many sympathizing with the workers.

“You got the whole Chipotle employees stressing,” one person commented. “I hope you tip them after they make that for you bro,” another said. “Man just get two burritos,” a third suggested.

Article continues after ad

Others were in hysterics over the incident. “The prices are going up when they see this,” one user quipped. “The blind leading the blind,” another wrote. “I’ve been practicing wrapping giant burritos in case you ever come to my store,” someone else shared.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest fast-food story to take off on TikTok, after a Subway worker was praised for responding to a customer’s complaints with literal receipts.