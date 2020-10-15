How to watch FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational: schedule, players more - Dexerto

FaZe Clan have announced that they are running an invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it will take place on Monday, October 19.

Though details are still fairly scarce, we’ve compiled everything you need to know here including when the tournament takes place, who’s likely to be playing and how you can tune in.

Start date & schedule

The tournament takes place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action kicking off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST), and will likely play through the entire evening, especially as it appears to only be a one-day event.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they will schedule matches, and it will likely come down to how many players they have involved: of course, the more players, the more they’ll have to fill out the schedule.

Streams

Though no specific streams have been announced so far, there will likely be loads to watch. On top of all of the individual participants themselves, who will want to stream off of their own channels, there will probably be one or two official broadcasts to catch the action on.

One of these will probably be the GoBoom TV Twitch channel as they are involved with organizing the event, just like they do with the Code Red tournaments. FaZe’s own Twitch channel may also broadcast the games, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily tune in.

Who is playing?

FaZe haven’t confirmed any names yet for who will officially be competing, instead asking fans to tag who they want to see playing.

That said, they’ve likely got a huge list of names ready to go, especially of FaZe members who want to get involved, so expect to see some top YouTubers, streamers, FaZe pro players and even celebrities getting in on the action.

With the In-Vent-Ational just a few days away, there will be more information on the tournament over the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled here to get all the updates and find an updated schedule, who’s playing and everything else.