 How to watch FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational: schedule, players more - Dexerto
Entertainment

How to watch FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational: schedule, players more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 15:35

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Clan Among Us Inventational
FaZe Clan / InnerSloth

Among Us faze clan

FaZe Clan have announced that they are running an invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it will take place on Monday, October 19.

Though details are still fairly scarce, we’ve compiled everything you need to know here including when the tournament takes place, who’s likely to be playing and how you can tune in.

Start date & schedule

FaZe Clan among us inventational
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan are capitalizing on the growing popularity of Among Us.

The tournament takes place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action kicking off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST), and will likely play through the entire evening, especially as it appears to only be a one-day event.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they will schedule matches, and it will likely come down to how many players they have involved: of course, the more players, the more they’ll have to fill out the schedule.

Streams

Though no specific streams have been announced so far, there will likely be loads to watch. On top of all of the individual participants themselves, who will want to stream off of their own channels, there will probably be one or two official broadcasts to catch the action on.

One of these will probably be the GoBoom TV Twitch channel as they are involved with organizing the event, just like they do with the Code Red tournaments. FaZe’s own Twitch channel may also broadcast the games, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily tune in.

Who is playing?

FaZe haven’t confirmed any names yet for who will officially be competing, instead asking fans to tag who they want to see playing.

That said, they’ve likely got a huge list of names ready to go, especially of FaZe members who want to get involved, so expect to see some top YouTubers, streamers, FaZe pro players and even celebrities getting in on the action.

With the In-Vent-Ational just a few days away, there will be more information on the tournament over the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled here to get all the updates and find an updated schedule, who’s playing and everything else.

Gaming

Mr Beast teases 100 player Among Us lobby

Published: 15/Oct/2020 15:31

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast next to Among Us characters
Instagram: Mr Beast / InnerSloth

Among Us Mr Beast

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast, known for his grand-scale videos, has teased a 100 player game of Among Us, something previously thought impossible in the base game.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for taking everything to the next level, and that ability has scored him a whopping 45 million subscribers on his main channel, with over 7.4 billion views on his videos collectively.

He also has an additional 9.2 million subscribers on his gaming channel, where he does crazy gaming challenges with his friends, well-known YouTubers and his subscribers, frequenting games such as Minecraft and GTA 5.

MrBeast in Minecraft YouTube challenge
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming
MrBeast has given away crazy prizes on his gaming channel, like a $10,000 Taco Bell gift card in a Minecraft challenge.

Naturally, Jimmy has jumped on the latest craze to sweep the internet; Among Us. Among Us was released in 2018, but found a new lease of life years later when it rose through the ranks on Twitch.

The game sees a ship full of ten crewmates, among which is one or several ‘imposters’ whose aim is to kill everyone on the ship, and sabotage their tasks. Each time a body is found, the group is made to vote on who they think the imposter is.

InnerSloth
Among Us has taken the gaming world by storm in 2020.

Currently, the lobby can hold no more than ten people, but many have considered how amazing it would be to have more players, and one animation made by the Pixel Kingdom that depicts what it would be like to have 100 players in the game has garnered an insane 85,000,000 views on YouTube, so clearly the feature is in high demand.

If there’s anyone to make it happen in reality, it’s Mr Beast. He teased a 100 player lobby on Twitter, announcing the upcoming video on Friday, October 16.

Along with the announcement was a short video where he said “I can’t believe we got over 100 people in a single game of Among Us. This is going to be so much fun.”

While some in the comments called it fake, others are predicting Mr Beast and his team will have built their own version of Among Us from scratch, which allows a lobby with many more players than is possible in the actual game.

We’ll be able to see the full results of the highly anticipated video when it is released on Mr Beast Gaming on October 16.

