How to make Starbucks coffee at home according to an ex-barista

Here’s how you can make some of the most popular Starbucks coffees at home. Once you’re done reading these recipes, all you’ll need is a green apron to complete the look.

Working at Starbucks for around five years, I was able to memorize the long list of Starbucks recipes like the back of my syrup-covered hands. That being said, it’s hard to replicate some of the Starbucks drinks at home without the specialized equipment that you’ll find at your local Starbucks.

Not to worry though, I have some crafty workarounds.

Starbucks relies so much on making handcrafted drinks accurately and quickly so that your daily coffee order is the same every time. Because of that, their coffee machines dispense the exact amount of coffee for you, and the milk steamers turn off at exactly 145.4 Fahrenheit.

Article continues after ad

With all of the Starbucks drinks available on the menu (not to mention that pesky secret menu) it can seem like there would be endless recipes for the baristas to memorize.

Article continues after ad

Actually, though, most of their drinks have a simple base recipe with the syrups and toppings making all the difference, which makes it easier for you to make at home!

Contents

How to get your coffee to taste like Starbucks at home

Coworker Become your own Starbucks barista at home.

For any of these drinks that require espresso, you’re going to need a method of making coffee. Whether you have an espresso machine at home, a French press, a Nespresso machine, or just instant coffee, all of these drinks will require a small shot of strong coffee to mimic espresso shots. About 2oz of whatever coffee you choose should do it, but remember to make it strong as you’ll be mixing it with milk and syrups.

Article continues after ad

If you want it to taste even more like the real thing, you can buy Starbucks House Espresso beans to grind in an espresso machine. You can also buy Starbucks VIA instant coffee if you want a quick fix.

Recipes for Starbucks drinks at home

Latte

Starbucks A latte has a thin layer of silky micro-foam.

What you’ll need:

Article continues after ad

14oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

Milk jug

Milk frother

Coffee cup

Method:

Add your chosen coffee to the bottom of your coffee cup. Heat your milk of choice in a saucepan or microwave until it’s hot enough to drink but hasn’t curdled. Pour the milk into your milk jug and use your handheld milk frother/steam wand on your coffee machine to create a ‘micro-foam’ on top of the drink. For lattes, you’re going to place the frother at an angle about 1 inch under the surface of the milk and froth until there is a layer of foam on top.

Article continues after ad

To avoid excess bubbles and keep your milk smooth, make sure you keep the frother under the surface of the milk. Then, tap your milk jug on the counter gently a few times to pop any pesky air bubbles, and pour your milk into your cup with the coffee. Don’t worry about the fancy latte art, that doesn’t make it taste any different.

Article continues after ad

Cappuccino

Starbucks A cappuccino has a thick layer of foam.

What you’ll need:

14oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

Milk jug

Milk frother

Coffee cup

Method:

The steps for this one are pretty much the same as the latte, but the only difference is how you steam the milk. Place the frother/steam wand on your coffee machine about two inches under the surface of the milk and froth until the milk is nice and bubbly. Don’t worry about tapping those bubbles out, the more light and airy, the better. Pour on top of your coffee and enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Americano

Starbucks Americanos are essentially hot water and coffee.

What you’ll need:

14oz boiling water

2oz strong, hot coffee

Coffee cup

Method:

This is the easiest coffee you could make yourself. Simply pour boiling water into your cup and add your coffee on top. If you want to make it sweet or add milk, do so to your taste.

Fun fact about the humble Americano: The drink was actually named this during WWII because when US soldiers came to Europe they asked for water to be put in the double espressos that the locals were drinking, and so the Americano was born.

Article continues after ad

Hot chocolate

Starbucks Hot chocolates are the perfect sweet treat.

What you’ll need:

14oz milk of choice

Hot cocoa powder (you can buy Starbucks hot chocolate powder)

A dash of boiling water

Milk jug

Coffee cup

Whipped cream

Method:

Add two heaped tablespoons of your hot cocoa powder of choice to the bottom of your coffee cup. Add a dash of boiling water to the cup and stir the mixture until you have a thick chocolate sauce. Heat your milk in a saucepan/ microwave and add to your chocolate mixture. Stir until everything is well combined and top with whipped cream.

Article continues after ad

Mocha

Starbucks A mocha is the perfect blend of bitter and sweet.

14oz milk of choice

Hot cocoa powder (you can buy Starbucks hot chocolate powder)

2oz strong coffee

Milk jug

Coffee cup

Whipped cream

Add two heaped tablespoons of your hot cocoa powder of choice to the bottom of your coffee cup. Add your coffee to the cup and stir the mixture until you have a thick chocolate and coffee sauce. Heat your milk in a saucepan/ microwave and add to your chocolate mixture. Stir until everything is well combined and top with whipped cream.

Caramel macchiato

Starbucks Macchiato means ‘stained’ in Italian because the coffee gets added last.

What you’ll need:

14oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

Vanilla extract

Caramel sauce

Method:

Despite the name, caramel macchiatos are actually made with vanilla syrup and just topped with caramel sauce.

Article continues after ad

To make these, you basically make a latte upside down. Heat your milk and froth it up the same way you would a cappuccino. Then, add half a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the milk and stir until everything is combined. Pour your vanilla milk into your cup and pour the coffee on top, trying to only pour it so that it leaves behind a small dot of coffee. Then, take your caramel sauce and drizzle it on top of the drink in a crosshatch pattern.

Article continues after ad

White mocha

Starbucks White mochas are made with condensed milk.

What you’ll need:

14oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

4oz condensed milk

Whipped cream

Method:

Add your condensed milk to the bottom of your cup and pour the coffee on top. Mix well with a teaspoon until well combined. Heat your milk in a saucepan/ microwave and add to your white chocolate mixture. Stir until everything is well combined and top with whipped cream.

Iced brown sugar shaken espresso

What you’ll need:

7oz milk of choice (preferably oat)

3oz strong, hot coffee

2 tbsp brown sugar

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Glass and straw

Method:

Add your hot coffee and one cup of ice to your cocktail shaker along with the brown sugar. Ensure the lid of your cocktail shaker is secure and then shake well until the coffee is fully cooled and the sugar granules have dissolved. Pour the ice and coffee mixture into your glass and top up with more ice if needed. Pour over your oat milk until the glass is full, stick your straw in, and enjoy one of Starbucks’ most popular iced coffees.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Starbucks Refreshers

Starbucks Starbucks has several flavors of Refresher.

There are several different types of Starbucks Refreshers made with a variety of juices. To find the recipe for your favorite flavor, have a look at our specific Starbucks Refreshers recipe guide.

Caramel frappuccino

Starbucks Caramel Frappuccinos are Starbucks’ most popular iced drink.

What you’ll need:

2oz milk of choice (preferably whole)

2oz strong, hot coffee

1 tbsp simple syrup

2tbsp caramel syrup

Blender

Ice

Caramel sauce

Whipped cream

Glass and straw

Add your coffee, milk, caramel syrup, simple syrup, and ice to your blender and blend until everything is combined well and no chunks of ice remain. Take your glass and drizzle the caramel sauce around the sides of the cup. Pour your homemade Starbucks Frappuccino into the glass and top with whipped cream and more caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin spice latte

Starbucks The polarizing pumpkin spice latte.

What you’ll need:

12oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp pumpkin puree

3 tbsp condensed milk

Orange food coloring

Coffee cup

Whipped cream

In a mixing bowl, combine your condensed milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, pumpkin puree, and nutmeg until it is well combined. If it’s a little thick, water down with boiling water until it’s at a consistency that you’re happy with. Then, add a small drop of orange food coloring to get that pumpkin color. Add 2 tbsp of this mixture to the bottom of your coffee cup and pour your coffee on top and mix until well combined. Then, heat your milk and pour to fill the cup, leaving a one-inch gap at the top. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Toffee nut latte

Starbucks Combining caramel and hazelnut makes for that toffee nut flavor.

What you’ll need:

14oz milk of choice

2oz strong, hot coffee

1 tsp caramel syrup

1 tsp hazelnut syrup

Whipped cream

Candied almonds

Coffee cup

Method:

Add both the caramel and hazelnut syrups to the bottom of your cup and give the cup a quick swirl to combine. Then, pour your coffee on top and swirl again. Heat your milk in the microwave/saucepan and pour it on top of the coffee before topping it with whipped cream and some crumbled candied almonds.

How to customize Starbucks coffee at home

The best bit about all of these drinks is that you can customize them how you like. Want a chocolate frappuccino instead of a caramel one? Use the chocolate sauce you’ve made for the hot chocolate or mocha. Want your pumpkin spiced latte iced? Don’t heat the milk and pour all of the ingredients over ice. Get creative!

Article continues after ad

All of these drinks can also be made dairy-free if you use plant-based milk alternatives, avoid condensed milk, and check the ingredients of the syrups you use. You can also make them low-calorie if you use non-fat milk and sugar-free syrups. Happy brewing!

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.