Bella Poarch’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 1/Jan/2021 15:21

by Georgina Smith
Bella Poarch faces the camera next to a TikTok logo
Instagram: bella.poarch

Bella Poarch TikTok

Bella Poarch has gone insanely viral on multiple occasions this year on TikTok, combining some viral sounds with her addictive head-bobbing and more. She has become one of the app’s most well-known faces, but what were her most viewed TikToks in 2020?

Social media star Bella Poarch joined TikTok in April 2020, and without even a full year on the app she has managed to become one of the most viral creators, with her content smashing records and appearing on For You Pages across the world.

She primarily makes dance and lip-sync related content for her 50.9 million followers, but one trend in particular has people falling in love with the star. To the tune of upbeat remixes, Bella bounces her head up and down with a series of facial expressions ranging from cute to bizarre, a quirk that scored her millions of likes.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 50 million followers on the platform.

Her dance to viral TikTok sound ‘M to the B’ even secured the top spot as the most liked video on the entire app, spreading across the internet like wildfire and cementing her TikTok fame.

With so many viral videos it’s been a great year on TikTok for Bella, but what were her most viewed TikToks?

5 – All TikTok Mashup – 167.3 million views

@bellapoarch

🥴

♬ All TikTok Mashup (JVKE – Upside Down) – JVKE 🌩

The All TikTok Mashup remix went hugely viral on the app this year, taking multiple already popular TikTok sounds and combining them in an upbeat track that users loved. Bella’s expressions filled dance boosted the song’s popularity even more.

4 – Knock at the Door – 167.7 million views

@bellapoarch

😌Knock at the door🚪

♬ Knock at the Door – Playsongs People

This kids song went unexpectedly viral when users started parodying what it would be like if famous TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio were to dance to the simple track

Bella Poarch did her own version where her movements matched up with the sound effects perfectly, inspiring even more videos from a variety of different creators.

3 – M to the B Part 2 – 169.9 million views

When Bella realized her ‘M to the B’ video had become the most liked video on the platform, she decided to commemorate it by recreating the dance in a duet with herself, making the video go viral all over again.

@bellapoarch

#duet with @bellapoarch I just realized this is the most liked tiktok video😭💕 Thank you and I love you guys🥺💕

♬ M to the B – Millie B

2 – The Banjo Beat – 197.7 million views

Ricky Desktop’s Banjo Beat had everybody loving the unexpected mix of genres, but it was the perfect recipe for a viral TikTok as Bella showed in her take on the song.

@bellapoarch

😆ok it was actually fun making this one

♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 – Ricky Desktop

1 – M to the B – 510.1 million views

Taking the top spot for Bella Poarch’s most watched TikTok of 2020 is of course her original take on the M to the B remix, far surpassing her other most viewed videos with this addictive track. Thousands of people tried to recreate the TikToker’s unique dance style, but Bella has remained seemingly unbeatable.

@bellapoarch

To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp

♬ M to the B – Millie B

Bella Poarch certainly seems to have found a winning formula with her TikToks, and this is only a small portion of the huge amount of her videos that have gone viral. Fans will no doubt be anticipating any new content the star is planning on bringing out in the next year.

Lil Yachty randomly calls out TikTok star Larray in bizarre beef

Published: 1/Jan/2021 11:55

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Lil Yachty poses in front of a black car, and Larray leans against a desk in a classroom
YouTube/Instagram: Larray/lilyachty

Larray lil yachty

2021 is off to a tumultuous start, with some fresh tea already brewing in the kettle between YouTuber Larray and rapper Lil Yachty on Twitter. 

In a now-deleted tweet, YouTuber Larold ‘Larray’ Ahmed Saddam Aziz Merritt, and rapper Miles Parks McCollum — known professionally as ‘Lil Yachty’ — look to be dealing with some beef.

Where the issues came from is anybody’s business, with the feud seeming to have materialized out of thin air.

Larray deletes Tweet

In the deleted Tweet, American social media star Larray previously stated “you mad I made it on Billboard this year and you didn’t,” prompting rapper Yachty to respond with “Oh, but I definitely did sis, and more than once.”

Lil Yachty responds to Larray rebutting his claims about Billboard
Twitter: lilyachty / larrayxo
Both stars have appeared on Billboard’s charts in 2020.

For context, the TikTok star debuted at 81 on Billboard in 2020 when he released his song ‘Cancelled,’ which dealt with the current wave of social media stars that have received backlash from the internet.

He directly referenced controversies surrounding celebrities such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Shane Dawson & Tana Mongeau. In comparison, Lil Yachty debuted more than once on Billboard in 2020, with songs such as ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ and ‘T.D’ featuring icons such as Drake, DaBaby & Tyler, The Creator.

Lil Yachty hits back

Another now-deleted Tweet features three selfies of Larray, with a caption stating that he might be leaving his iconic headband behind as we head into the new year.

Usually seen wearing a headband around his forehead, Larray is seen without one in the deleted photos. In a response that’s now also deleted, the rapper rebutted this hairstyle by posting a photo of ramen noodles.

Ramen noodles shared by Lil Yachty in response to Larray tweet
Twitter: lilyachty/larrayxo
The rapper compared the YouTube star’s hair to ramen noodles.

Fans of both sides have been quick to respond to the comments, with a slew of responses appearing beneath the rapper’s tweets.

One shocked Tweeter stated that they were able to see the resemblance, but showed praise for the star’s hairstyle by stating “where is my natural curly hair gang at?”

One fellow commenter stated that they liked the YouTuber star too much retweet the dig, but would be lying if they personally didn’t see the resemblance.

Whether this beef will go anywhere or not is yet to be seen. Dexerto will be watching, and we’ll will be sure to report on any new surfacing drama. For more influencer news, head over to our dedicated hub.