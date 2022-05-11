How to send and receive gifted memberships on YouTube Gaming

YouTube Gaming is finally adding a feature that lets streamers and their viewers gift memberships on the platform. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to do it.

On May 10, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter broke the news that YouTube Gaming is making it possible for streamers and their viewers to gift memberships to others. A feature that has been absent from the platform.

At this stage, it will only be available in the form of a beta trial to begin with. However, it’s expected to become a permanent feature later on.

If you want to know how to send and receive gifted memberships on YouTube, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

Tomorrow's🎁: YouTube’s Memberships Gifting beta for select channels! You'll be able to gift channel memberships to others in the chat & they’ll get access to perks like badges & emojis. Details & Eligibility: https://t.co/Nx1nyPWEaK pic.twitter.com/1IEBIcUZgv — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 10, 2022

How gifted memberships work on YouTube Gaming

Gifting memberships on YouTube Gaming is simple. All you need to do is click on the dollar icon button next to the live chat. There, you’ll be able to purchase gift memberships for live streams and pass them on to others.

Memberships will be distributed among viewers based on how much they interact with a streamer’s channel. Naturally, that means the most loyal and dedicated viewers have a better chance of receiving them.

If you’re a viewer who wants to be eligible to receive a gifted membership during the beta, you’ll need to opt-in by clicking ‘Allow Gifts’ when an announcement pops up after the streamer you’re watching purchases them.

Advertisement

However, it’s important to note that membership gifting is only available for viewers watching streams on their computers. YouTube is working on bringing it to their mobile app at a later date, though it hasn’t been locked in yet.

YouTube teased the feature back in February 2022. Now they’ve made it a reality, and they’re not stopping there. They’ve also added a Live Redirect raid feature, although it reportedly still needs some work.

Read More: Hololive VTubers getting banned on YouTube after bot attacks

Their bid to become the number one streaming platform is gaining traction, especially after signing big names like DrLupo, TimTheTatman, Sykkuno, and Ludwig to accompany existing stars Dr Disrespect and Valkyrae.