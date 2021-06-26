How to send a DM on TikTok via inbox or user profile

With TikTok being the breakout platform this year, a lot of users will no doubt be wondering whether it is possible to send a direct message (DM) to another creator on the app.

There are several ways you can engage with other TikTok users publicly. You can ‘stitch’ their videos, collaborate by ‘duetting’ with them, or tag them in video descriptions and comment sections to start a conversation.

However, if you want to speak to fellow content creators more privately, there is the option to send them a direct message. A DM, as with all platforms, involves a conversation between two users that only they can see. There are two ways to send a DM on TikTok, and we will go through each of them below.

How to send a DM via the inbox icon

The inbox icon is probably the easiest way to send a DM to other users, because the inbox section as a whole also allows you to keep track of existing conversations you might be having. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to send DMs from there:

Open TikTok. On the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, you should be able to see a speech bubble labelled ‘inbox.’ Once you press this button, it will lead you to the activity page, which will show current DM conversations you are having, if any. On the top-right corner, you’ll see the DM icon. If you click it, you will see a list of people you’re following. If you click the user you want to message, you will be automatically directed to compose that message.

How to send a DM via the user’s profile

You can also send a DM to the user from their profile. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the TikTok profile of the person you want to DM. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner of their profile. Select the ‘Send Message’ option.

If you want to DM more than one person at once, you might be pleased to know that TikTok rolled out a group chat function last month! To find out more about how to create a group chat on TikTok, check out our guide on that.

Alternatively, if you prefer the quiet life and was wondering how you could turn off DMs on TikTok, you’d be pleased to know that you can learn more about that in our guide here.