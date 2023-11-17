How to do viral Snoop Dogg “giving-up” trend

Snoop Dogg announced his retirement from smoking in a social media post that has gone viral, becoming a new meme format. Here’s what you need to know about it.

It’s tough to have a day on social media without seeing something from Snoop Dogg. On November 16, though, the rap icon shocked everyone when posted to his social media accounts that he had decided to quit smoking: “I’m giving up smoke.”

His announcement that he has quit smoking featured a black and white picture of the rapper, using white writing on the right side of the image to deliver his message with his signature just below.

Snoop Dogg’s post has been going viral, with influencers parodying it and turning it into a new meme format using the same black-and-white style imagery and text where they proclaim they are giving up something integral to their character.

How you can create your own Snoop Dogg “giving up” meme

Get a picture of yourself on the left side of the frame and change the colors to black and white. Then insert white text on the right side of the text using this format:

“AFTER MUCH CONSIDERATION & CONVERSATION WITH MY FAMILY, I’VE DECIDED TO GIVE UP [INSERT YOUR IDEA HERE.].

PLEASE RESPECT MY PRIVACY AT THIS TIME.

[ADD A SCRIBBLE/ SIGNATURE OF YOUR NAME.]“

The ‘Snoop Dogg’ meme has been going viral all across the internet, with everyone from gaming franchises, celebrities, and beyond getting involved.

Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty team, memed one of their Call of Duty players notorious for using the in-game exploit snaking: “I’m giving up snaking.”

Stokely Hathaway, a professional wrestler known for his boisterous personality, also took part in the viral Snoop Dogg “giving up” trend: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up on hating.”

This isn’t the only trend to take over the internet in November 2023, as people have been loving the new TikTok trends, like the AI yearbook photo trend.