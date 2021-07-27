How to do the new TikTok photo crop challenge

A new challenge is making waves on TikTok featuring people attempting to squeeze into cropped frames. Called the photo crop challenge, it has become massively popular on the app with millions of views in just the last two days. Here is a guide on how to do it.

Trends on TikTok can range from a particular song, a caption or in this case, using one of the many effects that are available to use by anyone on the app.

With thousands of videos posted in the last few days, the effect already seems to be making traction on the app. Dozens of videos already have hundreds of thousands of likes and new versions are being uploaded every hour.

One video, posted on July 26, has already racked up nearly a million and a half views in less than 24 hours. Each video follows a simple premise – watch the screen closely to spot where the effect is going to crop next. Then at the last minute, you jump into the frame and hopefully make the cut.

The trend is made up of hundreds of people hilarious failing time and time again with some pretty interesting results. So don’t worry if you don’t make it the first time, practice makes perfect!

As the trend seems quite new, there’s a chance you could get in on the trend before everyone else jumped on the bandwagon and get yourself a viral hit!

A step-by-step guide on how to do the photo crop challenge

Adding the photo crop filter to your videos is an easy process.

Launch TikTok and go to record videos by clicking the plus button. Tap ‘Effects’ in the bottom left of the screen. Under “Trending”, the photo crop challenge should be the first option available. It’s a face with a purple background. Click on that and the effect will load up and you can start recording.

Alternatively, you can find the effect by searching for it within the app.

Open TikTok and at the bottom of your screen, click ‘Discover’. Once on there, search “Photo Crop Challenge” in the search bar at the top of the screen. The effect will come up as the first search result. Click on the effect and press the red recording button at the bottom of the screen.

Many videos use “The Hustle” by Van McCoy as the sound for their videos. This can be added by clicking “Add Sound” at the top of the screen and searching for “The Hustle”.

However, if you want to include your own soundtrack or spin on the trend, perhaps it will become a thing of its own!