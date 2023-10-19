Disney is currently celebrating their 100th birthday. And to celebrate, they have partnered with TikTok to allow users to collect exclusive character cards through the app.

For the first time, TikTok has introduced a dedicated section exclusively for Disney movies and shows in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.

Beginning October 16, Disney will offer fans a unique, interactive experience on TikTok where stories, magic, and memories come together.

Some fans express frustration, facing challenges in acquiring Disney’s ‘100 years’ cards and accessing additional features. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect them all.

How to collect Disney’s 100 years cards

Here’s how to collect Disney’s 100 Years cards on TikTok:

Go to your For You page. Search “Disney 100” and click on the first result that shows up in the dropdown. The Disney 100 banner should be clicked on the top. Once you’ve opened the Disney 100 home page, you will find all the character cards right below. You need to click on each one of them in order to collect all. You can share the card with your friends on TikTok only if you follow each other. This will work best when you get repeats of any character.

Collecting all the cards will ultimately get you a unique profile frame. There are a number of daily challenges you can complete to collect the cards too.

The daily games and quizzes include: posting a video, following an official Disney account, watching a Disney video, sharing the page, taking the daily Disney quiz, and others. Each activity will let you open a different number of cards, ranging from 1 to 3.

If you get a blank card, you can complete one or more activities to increase your opportunity to collect all the characters. You can only complete the activities once per day.

The Disney 100 years celebration on TikTok will run for four weeks and each week appears to come with a new set of activities that reset automatically at midnight.

Once you’ve collected all the characters in a given week, you will receive a unique frame for your profile picture on TikTok.

What characters can you collect in Disney’s 100 years cards?

The collectible character cards feature original characters like Mickey Mouse and Minne Mouse, “Star Wars” characters, Marvel superheroes, Disney Channel characters, Disney Princesses, and more.

Disney

Users can also decorate their profiles with frames like Woody’s hat, Loki’s horned helmet, BB-8, and Minnie ears.

Not everyone can access the Disney 100 years celebration

As some TikTok users have pointed out, only those above 18 can take part in the games and quizzes by Disney for its 100th anniversary.

Furthermore, the Disney 100 Years cards are made available in some countries, so if you reside in a region where the option isn’t available, you sadly cannot participate in the celebration.