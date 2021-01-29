 How to clip your favorite YouTube streamers & videos - Dexerto
How to clip your favorite YouTube streamers & videos

Published: 29/Jan/2021 0:09

by Tanner Pierce
Unsplash, Christian Wiediger

While the Clip feature is currently in alpha form and it limited to a small, select group of people, some users and creators can finally snip sections of YouTube videos to be shared online. Here’s how you can do it for yourself.

For years, fans have been clamoring for YouTube to add in a Clip feature to allow users to grab small sections of longer videos that can be shared online. Given the fact that Twitch has had it for a while, it didn’t seem like a huge leap but nothing of note was made available for the longest time.

Now, on January 28, 2021, YouTube finally decided to appease these fans and announced that a Clips feature was in development and that it was, at least partially, available now. While the company is currently restricting the feature to certain users and platforms, the steps you need to follow to actually clip something are pretty straight forward.

Restrictions on clipping as of January 28, 2021

YouTube
Clipping is now available for select YouTube videos and creators.

Currently, the clipping feature is in alpha, meaning it’s a bit restricted. Right now, it is only available for select creators, meaning only certain videos can clipped as of the time of writing. If you click on a video and there isn’t an option to clip, then the video isn’t clippable.

In addition, there are going to be some general restrictions on what can be clipped, outside of the above limited release. According to YouTube, videos made for kids, live streams without DVR or over 8 hours long, and premieres that are still live can’t be clipped.

As for the alpha, there’s no telling when YouTube will allow more people to jump into the program, although the company says they are hoping to make it available to everyone “soon”.

Official YouTube clipping steps

If you do end up finding a video that you can clip out, the steps in order to clip something are a bit tedious but easy to follow if you follow the instructions. Here’s what you need to do, right from YouTube’s official support page:

  1. Find an eligible video and start watching it (YouTube’s own video on Clips currently has the featured enabled)
  2. Click on the “Clip” button, located in between the “Dislike” and “Share” buttons
  3. Drag the small box on the timeline found on the right side of menu to a section of the video you want and adjust the sides of it to make it longer
  4. Alternatively to step 3, you can just type in the time codes of the clip you want into the boxes in the menu
  5. Make a title for the clip
  6. Select the “Share Clip” button
  7. Select which platform you’d like to share the clip to or copy the link provided

Remember, you can only make a five-to-60 second clip as of the time of this writing. That restriction might change in the future, or even by the time of feature’s full release depending on feedback.

Here’s hoping that more videos and creators get access to the clipping feature soon, as fans have waited a long time for it.

xQc says Forsen’s Minecraft speedrun record is “shameless” and shouldn’t count

Published: 28/Jan/2021 23:33

by Alan Bernal
xqc forsen minecraft
xQc / Forsen Twitch

Forsen responded to xQc’s Minecraft speedrun with a time that clocked in 28 seconds after than the French Canadian’s. But it’s how the “shameless” record came about that has xQc calling foul.

For the esports fans, remember, these two streamers were at one time the players to beat in their respective fields. The spirit of competition displayed between is now largely revolving around downing Minecraft’s Ender Dragon.

This time Forsen got the better of xQc. And while the former Overwatch pro concedes that the Swede has a solid record for a non-deathless run, he’s not entirely ready to give up the mantle in this fight.

“This piece of shit strat,” xQc started, mere moments after Forsen landed the killing blow on the endgame boss. “Guys listen, this stupid, fucking Crying Obsidian strat–”

XQc described the strat as ‘training wheel Andy,’ and isn’t impressed with Forsen taking a death in the midst of his path to a 27:42 run.

“Nobody tell him, chat,” xQc retorted to Forsen’s on-screen celebrations of beating the previous mark of 28:10. “He beat me in the non-deathless category. Motherfucker died. Guys guys, nope. Doesn’t count. He died.”

But the 25-year-old streamer went a bit further, calling Forsen’s attempt “shameless” for how he went about securing the new mark.

“That is shameless. It is shameful that he died on purpose. That is ‘weirdChampionship,’” xQc said. So while a quicker time was recorded, xQc isn’t ready to relinquish any kind of title to Forsen. But he’s still willing to beat the record.

While Forsen was celebrating, xQc confidently said he would beat the new run within the week, keeping the saga between the two alive for now.

The retired Starcraft-turned-Hearthstone pro’s run had xQc on the edge of his seat. There were times when xQc looked a little tense leading up to Forsen finding the stronghold and the ensuing search for the portal.

Though the ending was a little lackluster, he’s already thinking about raining down on Forsen’s parade with a new record attempt that should be on the way soon.