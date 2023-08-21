How old is Meche from TikTok? Age revealed amid drama with Tessa Ortega

TikTok star Meche has had her age revealed by one of her fellow TikTokers and friends, Tessa Ortega, after Tessa was seen kissing Meche’s ex-boyfriend.

Meche, whose real name is Michelle, rose to fame on TikTok and has since taken the internet by storm, amassing 697,000 followers and 15.3 million likes on the app.

Given the star’s youthful looks her fandom has always been curious about getting to know how old she is. However, one of her closest friends and fellow TikTok star Tessa Ortega is now “exposing” her “real age.”

So how old is the TikTok star? Here’s everything you need to know.

How old is Meche on TikTok?

TikToker Meche has not made her age public to her followers, so no one knows how old she is.

Several fans believe she is 18 despite the TikTok star not revealing her real age. However, her former friend Tessa is now claiming that she is actually 16 years old.

TikTok is teeming with videos of Tessa sharing her take on her latest drama with Meche. In the video, Tessa goes on to say Meche is not 18 but 16. “Meche is 16 years old, she’s not 18,” Tessa says.

Tessa explicitly mentions that she is not trying to expose her friend but many fans thought that she was indeed doing the exact same thing.

However, Meche has not reacted or commented on Tessa’s claims.

Meche and Tessa Ortega drama explained

In August 2023, a video was released which showed what appears to be Tessa kissing a guy named Angel, who Meche has been publically flirting with.

Since then, the two influencers have distanced themselves from each other, with viewers taking sides and supporting whoever they think is in the right.

Meche reacted to the video of Tessa and Angel kissing while on TikTok Live, and fans were shocked when she didn’t seem bothered by it.

“The things that happened already happened. You can’t change the past. It’s not like I can go rewind time and stop it,” she said.

In response to this, Tessa also went on a TikTok Live where she addressed the situation. During the Live, she claimed there had never been anything between Meche and Angel which is why she kissed him.

She said: “I did nothing wrong. I truly didn’t because they never had anything, literally at all. They never kissed, they never did anything. They barely met in person in Arizona.

“They went on Live with each other, “flirting” for the views, for the clout, for everything because it’s a relationship that all you guys would have wanted. Literally exactly like that.”

Fans have also criticized Angel, who is 19, for allegedly kissing 15-year-old Tessa.